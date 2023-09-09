How Bengaluru FC are expected to shape up for the 2023-24 season 

Bengaluru FC came tantalizingly close to achieving a historic domestic treble last season, as they won the Durand Cup and reached the finals of both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup.

Simon Grayson was certainly not the most popular appointment, but the Englishman has a knack for getting the job done. That started with their Durand Cup triumph, which paved the way for lofty expectations in the ISL.

However, those expectations quickly dwindled, as they won just three of their first 12 games. Nonetheless, Grayson’s adaptability and his ability to deliver under pressure is something that he is known for, as BFC embarked on an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak before their eventual loss in the final.

Although the Super Cup final defeat further dampened their spirits, the Blues are now used to Grayson's system and understand what he demands from them.

But despite a successful season, BFC have opted for a rebuild, with most of their foreign stars leaving the club. However, they have welcomed several quality additions, alongside the experience of stalwarts - Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

With this context in mind, let's delve into how Bengaluru FC will shape up for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Bengaluru FC: Incomings and Outgoings

Bengaluru FC faced significant outgoings that required replacements. Starting from their defense, the Blues witnessed the departure of several experienced players, including Sandesh Jhingan, who moved to FC Goa. Other departures included Bruno Ramires, Alan Costa, and Prabir Das, all seeking new opportunities.

Only Aleksander Jovanovic stayed, with BFC adding former Chennaiyin FC and Mohun Bagan SG center-back Slavko Damjanovic to their ranks. They also signed Jessel Carneiro from Kerala Blasters FC on a free transfer.

In midfield, the departure of Pablo Perez prompted BFC to sign Dutch midfielder Keziah Veendorp. The 26-year-old played in the Eredivisie last season and is a defensive midfielder by trade, who can also play as a center half. They also made moves for Shankar Sampingiraj and Ajay Chhetri to enhance their squad depth.

The forward line underwent a huge revamp as Roy Krishna left for Odisha FC, and after a decade-long tenure with the Blues, Udanta Singh departed to FC Goa in search of regular playing time.

But Grayson has added firepower to his attack, first by signing English striker Curtis Main, who scored nine goals in the Scottish Premier League last season with St Mirren FC.

They have also added Ryan Williams, who predominantly plays on the right flank, but is highly versatile and can effectively play as an attacking midfielder or a left winger.

In terms of domestic arrivals, BFC swooped in Hyderabad FC wingers Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu to replace Udanta Singh. While Bengaluru FC somewhat lack the numbers at the back, they certainly improved their attack with high-quality signings.

How could Bengaluru FC set up tactically?

Simon Grayson has experimented with a couple of formations during his tenure as Bengaluru FC manager. However, his most successful system emerged around the turn of the year when the team went on a winning streak.

Transitioning from a conventional four-man defense, Grayson adopted a 5-2-1-2 system (or a 3-4-1-2 in possession) that played to the strengths of his players. This approach allowed the forwards and midfielders to capitalize on their attacking abilities.

Additionally, Grayson introduced a gem in Sivasakthi Narayanan, who not only replaced the struggling Chhetri but also formed an outstanding partnership with Roy Krishna upfront. However, with Krishna’s departure, Grayson faces the challenge of adapting to new players.

During the Super Cup, the Englishman notably employed a 4-3-3 system that allowed natural wingers to start the games. And now several signs suggest Grayson may revert to a back-four system for the new campaign.

Firstly, Bengaluru have only signed one center-back, Slavko Damjanovic, while adding three wingers in Narzary, Danu, and Williams. Secondly, without Roy Krishna, there is less pressure to start with two strikers, potentially allowing one of Chhetri, Sivasakthi, or Main to lead the attack.

Bengaluru FC's expected starting lineup

Ideally, Bengaluru FC might revert to their Super Cup system, employing wingers and one striker upfront. This setup grants Javi Hernandez a more versatile role, enabling him to orchestrate play or operate higher up between the lines.

In possession, Naorem Roshan Singh's natural attacking instincts can be utilized to attack the byline, with Narzary (or Chhetri) drifting inside to support the striker.

On the other flank, Javi can move freely to create chances, while Williams maintains width. Parag Shrivas could provide defensive cover alongside the center-backs. This system also certainly resembles Grayson's preferred 3-4-1-2 formation.

Bengaluru FC's expected shape in possession

But what distinguishes Bengaluru FC is their ability to adjust their shape according to their opponents - a factor pivotal to their success last season.

They can effortlessly switch to a back-five system, utilizing wing-backs for width and incorporating Curtis Main or Veendorp when needed. This formation may be employed against opponents who dominate possession, given Bengaluru FC's strength on the counterattack.

Bengaluru FC's 3-4-1-2 shape

Nevertheless, notable gaps persist in Bengaluru FC's lineup, particularly in the center-back department, where Parag Shrivas is the sole Indian center-back. Consequently, BFC may need to start two foreign defenders, requiring them to exclude one of Main, Veendorp, or Williams.

Additionally, there's a challenge of opponents potentially "figuring out" Bengaluru FC's style of play from the previous season. While Grayson possesses a versatile squad with adaptable players, there's a chance that teams may target specific areas, especially at the back, where they are significantly weaker.

Nonetheless, the Blues have a solid mixture of experience and youngsters in the squad, which will once again make them a hard team to beat, especially at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, which has become a fortress for the club.

Their goal for the upcoming season will be to secure a top-four finish, and even in the face of tough competition, Bengaluru FC, as always, will hope to find the winning edge they need.