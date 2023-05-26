How Chennaiyin FC can overcome turbulent times to rediscover success? | ISL 2023-24

For a club that have found huge success, Chennaiyin FC are certainly on a downward curve that seems never-ending. Four managers in as many years have resulted in a lack of consistent squad building and instability at the club.

Amidst the club’s unpredictability in the transfer market, their constant chopping and changing of plans have created an atmosphere of disarray among the supporters and the players alike.

After failing to reach the high standards set by predecessors - Marco Materazzi and John Gregory, the club under Owen Coyle’s leadership rekindled the spark that saw them become serial winners.

Chennaiyin F.C. @ChennaiyinFC 🏼



#PoduMachiGoalu #MarubadiyumThookitom In John Gregory's first season in-charge, the club finished the league stage with their highest ever points-per-game record In John Gregory's first season in-charge, the club finished the league stage with their highest ever points-per-game record 👏🏼#PoduMachiGoalu #MarubadiyumThookitom https://t.co/eRAsmQ5rZy

The Marina Machans were languishing near the bottom of the table when Coyle took over the club midway through the 2019-20 season. In a captivating tale of leadership and tactical brilliance, he resurrected a sinking ship and turned their fortunes. Despite falling short in the final hurdle, Chennaiyin FC appeared to be back on the right track.

However, a breakdown in contract negotiations meant that Coyle departed the club after just half a season. Since his appointment, the Chennai-based outfit has had three managers, who have failed to elevate the team to the lofty standards set before.

As a result, talents like Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Vishal Kaith to name a few, have left the club and flourished elsewhere, while the likes of Rafael Crivellaro, Slavko Damjanovic, and Eli Sabia have played a key part in their side’s success after their departures.

There was progress shown under Thomas Brdaric, who was hired at the start of this season. He has brought certain Indian youngsters into the limelight and appeared to have a clear idea of how he wanted his side to compete.

However, after a disappointing Hero Super Cup campaign, the German’s future is hanging by a thread. While Chennaiyin FC struggles to entice players thanks to the uncertainty around the club, others have already set their plans in motion for the new season.

What next for Chennaiyin FC?

Chennaiyin FC’s first step is to create an identity and have a distinct style of play for the upcoming seasons. While Brdaric showed promise, rumors suggest that the Marina Machans are looking elsewhere. This could be one reason why they are yet to make any moves in the transfer market.

Recently, the likes of Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC, and Kerala Blasters FC, with Des Buckingham, Manolo Marquez, and Ivan Vukomanovic, respectively, have believed in the process and found success as a byproduct.

More Indian clubs like Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are beginning to resort to a long-term process. The creation of a strong identity starts at the top level and if Chennaiyin FC continue to be fixated on short-term success, they bear the risk of falling behind other ISL teams.

As they are yet to hire a new manager, the current crop of players could also look to part ways with the club. Forward Petar Sliskovic is reported to join Jamshedpur FC and there are rumors that East Bengal FC are targeting Nasser El Khayati.

The contracts of Chennaiyin FC’s foreign contingent are set to expire at the end of May, with no updates regarding their future. Additionally, after four years at the club, hometown hero Edwin Vanspaul is reported to be an East Bengal player at the start of the 2023-24 season.

However, in the face of a dark cloud, the club has a silver lining. They have a strong core of young Indian talents, who have the potential to step up.

Anirudh Thapa, the club captain, is just 25, while the likes of Vincy Barretto, Aakash Sangwan, Rahim Ali, Jiteshwor Singh, and Ninthoinganba Meetei have all been impressive at different points in the season.

If Chennaiyin FC are on the lookout for another change, the emergence of these talented youngsters illuminates a promising starting point for their rebuild.

Once they shortlist a new head coach, the club must back its vision and embrace the long-term process. That includes signing players according to the coach’s style of play, which in turn, can lead to success.

The South Indian club have a long way to go before challenging the frontrunners, but there is hope that after years of struggles, the next season will be a start of a new era, where patience and collective spirit tops constant change.

Poll : 0 votes