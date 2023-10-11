How could India line up in the 2023 Merdeka Cup?

After disappointing outings in the King's Cup and the Asian Games, the Indian men's football team will venture into the 2023 Merdeka Cup, starting on October 13. With Palestine withdrawing from the competition, the affair has been narrowed down to just three teams - the Blue Tigers, Tajikistan, and hosts Malaysia - in a knockout format.

India will play Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13 as per the original schedule. The winner of this match will play Tajikistan in the final on October 17.

The matches will be important for Igor Stimac's men to test the waters ahead of the World Cup qualifier matches and the all-important AFC Asian Cup early next year.

The final list of players who will travel for the Merdeka Cup hasn't been announced by Igor Stimac yet but let's take a look at how the Blue Tigers could line up for the competition.

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Although Gurpreet Singh Sandhu skipped the Asian Games 2023, he is expected to be a set-and-forget option for Igor Stimac between the posts. With Bengaluru FC experiencing an underwhelming run in the league, the veteran shot-stopper hasn't had the smoothest sailing in the new season. Still, his pedigree in the national colors is well-known and Stimac wouldn't be looking to chop and change too much in this position.

Right-back: Nikhil Poojary

Since switching to the right-back role at the club level, Nikhil Poojary's career has witnessed a resurrection. The 27-year-old returned to the national setup this year after a four-year hiatus. He has readily become the top-most right-back option for the Blue Tigers, and with Asish Rai still not making the cut in Stimac's eyes, Nikhil is expected to keep his position.

Center-back: Sandesh Jhingan

The veteran defender is undoubtedly the first-choice option in the Indian backline and has been for a while now. Sandesh Jhingan's stout frame and ball-reading ability make him a major asset for India and will remain so through the Merdeka Cup 2023.

Center-back: Anwar Ali

With his incredible ball-playing caliber, the 23-year-old is the perfect partner for Jhingan. For both club and country, Anwar Ali has been performing at an exceptional level since his return to football. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant center-back is expected to retain his spot in the future too.

Left-back: Akash Mishra

The full-back headlined the transfer window with his move to Mumbai City FC and Akash Mishra has continued to impress throughout. Although Mumbai haven't had the most blistering start to the season the 21-year-old has continued to impress.

Central midfielder: Jeakson Singh

Jeakson Singh wasn't part of India's squad in the Asian Games but will return to the fray once again. His composure in the middle of the park and the ability to disrupt opposition attacks is a big plus for Igor Stimac's side.

Central midfielder: Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa hasn't had the smoothest start to his life at Mohun Bagan but his consistency in the national colors has been noticeable. For Stimac, it will be an easy pick in the middle of the park.

Attacking midfielder: Sahal Abdul Samad

Over the past few weeks, Sahal Abdul Samad has showcased a newly-found composure during his time at Mohun Bagan. The midfielder was always filled with ample spark but he has now managed to transform that into consistent creativity.

The 26-year-old has already provided four assists and scored a goal for the Mariners in 11 matches across competitions. Stimac will be hoping for Sahal to continue his relentless form in India colors.

Right-winger: Lallianzuala Chhangte

The winger is coming off a blistering outing in the previous season and has continued to pick up from where he left off. Lallianzuala Chhangte has registered a goal and two assists in eight appearances this season.

The 26-year-old, however, will be focused on increasing his output in the upcoming matches, especially in the national colors.

Left-winger: Naorem Mahesh Singh

Naorem Mahesh Singh had a breakthrough season in the ISL last season and has continued to go from strength to strength. Everyone in the national team setup, including Igor Stimac, has lauded the East Bengal winger for his exploits on the pitch. He has steadily turned into a mainstay in India's starting lineup and will continue to remain so.

Striker: Sunil Chhetri

Even at 39, Sunil Chhetri is still the premier striker for India and he is expected to remain so in the upcoming Merdeka Cup. The veteran forward bagged two goals in the Asian Games campaign although both from the penalty spot.

His open-play goal threat has died down slightly in the recent past but there should be no doubt about Chhetri's pedigree.