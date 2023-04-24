How Simon Grayson's tactical flexibility and eye for detail helped Bengaluru FC reach the Hero Super Cup final 

For all their easy-on-the-eye displays, Simon Grayson’s Bengaluru FC are certainly a difficult team to analyze. You can go back to the drawing board, move around the static magnetic pieces, instruct your players to perform a specific role, and ultimately find ways to exploit them.

However, when the day arrives, all of the meticulously crafted plans are thrown out of the window and the Blues almost always emerge victorious. It’s a pattern we have seen since the start of the year and could well continue.

Let’s rewind to January of this year. Grayson’s men were on the brink of not qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL). Despite facing adversity and being counted out, Bengaluru FC found momentum at the right time of the season, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The positive results came down to Simon Grayson’s application and appreciation of player roles, forming a system around his key players. The 3-4-1-2 formation suited the players at his disposal and created problems for the opposition, which ultimately led to their success.

However, following a grueling defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL final, Grayson faced more problems. Ahead of the Hero Super Cup, their influential defenders Alan Costa and Aleksandar Jovanovic were not available, while the man who the system benefited the most – Sivasatkthi Narayanan was also injured.

Nevertheless, Grayson’s Bengaluru FC are like a puzzle with ever-changing pieces, making it difficult for their opponents to figure out their next move. That is exactly how the Blues once again reached the summit, this time in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Bengaluru FC boss Simon Grayson’s impact in the Hero Super Cup – Understanding player roles and adapting to situations

Bengaluru FC were placed in a challenging group as they came up against Sreenidi Deccan FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC, and old foe Kerala Blasters.

Their first game against the Deccan Warriors ended in a frustrating draw, with Grayson opting to continue in the 3-4-1-2 system that was successful in the Indian Super League campaign.

With his side recording just one shot on target, the English tactician certainly had decisions to make in the upcoming games. The system did not suit Sunil Chhetri and the team also struggled to break Sreenidi Deccan’s compact medium block.

After another drab first-half showing against RoundGlass Punjab FC, Grayson decided to turn things around. He brought on winger Udanta Singh for centre-back Parag Shrivas after the break and shifted to a 4-3-3 formation, something he has utilized in the past.

It was a bold move at this stage of the game as Bengaluru FC were moving the ball around well. Nonetheless, the willingness to throw the dice and adapt to changing circumstances is what sets successful managers apart from the rest.

It ultimately paid dividends as Udanta scored the opening goal in a convincing 2-0 victory. With the game in the balance, he stretched the pitch and used his pace to get the better of the defenders in tight situations.

The Blues then weathered Kerala Blasters’ storm and secured a place in the semi-finals. The stage was set for a heavyweight clash against in-form Jamshedpur FC. But once again, it was Simon Grayson’s adaptability to the changing situations that bailed his team out.

With the Red Miners posing problems, Grayson turned to his bench and brought on Sivasakthi Narayanan and Pablo Perez. Sivasakthi proved to be the catalyst for the Blues' success as he assisted Jayesh Rane for the first goal and had a huge impact on the second one.

Additionally, Sunil Chhetri, who started on the left wing, struggled to get going in the wide areas. He was eventually instructed to play centrally behind Roy Krishna after the substitutions. The shift from the flanks unleashed the skipper as he began growing into the game and found gaps between the lines. Chhetri was finally rewarded for his efforts with a goal, which put the game to bed.

Grayson’s acumen has been on full display in the Hero Super Cup and has led Bengaluru FC to another final. His approach sees players as more than just cogs in a machine, but rather as individuals with different strengths that can be harnessed in unique ways to achieve success.

Odisha FC will prove to be a massive obstacle standing in the way of a double. However, Bengaluru FC can rely on Simon Grayson’s decision-making to reach out and touch the stars yet again.

