Hyderabad FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters: The Tuskers inflict first defeat of the season on hosts | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC suffered their first loss of the ISL 2022-23 season, to Kerala Blasters, 0-1, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on 19 November.

It was a replay of last season's final as both teams took on each other for the first time since their clash in the decider last season.

Kerala Blasters had revenge on their minds as they searched for their fourth win of the campaign. Hyderabad FC were looking to secure their sixth win of the campaign and keep their unbeaten streak intact.

It was the hosts Hyderabad FC who had the better start to the game as they dominated the first 10 minutes and created a few chances. The league's all-time top goal-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche made an attempt at goal in the seventh minute but his curler went wide.

Kerala Blasters got into their stride after the first 10 minutes and scored the first goal of the game in the 18th minute. Adrian Luna played a chip pass into the box for Nishu Kumar, which the goalkeeper Anuj Kumar fisted away straight to Dimitrios Dimantakos. The latter made no mistake in slotting the rebound into the net.

Having taken the lead, the Tuskers had a spring in their footsteps and looked braver and more adventurous going forward. Rahul Kannoly Praveen worked his way through the Hyderabad defense in the 20th minute, but hit his shot straight at the keeper.

Hyderabad FC kept a lot of possession but was lacking that killer pass in the final third of the pitch.

Ogbeche had a big chance to score the equalizer just before halftime, but the Nigerian World Cupper's header was just wide of the target. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

The Nizams started the second half with renewed vigor and were desperately searching for an equalizer. Joel Chianese and Mohammed Yasir were guilty of wasting good chances in the initial minutes of the second half.

Joel Chianese didn't have a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC made some changes to the lineup at the 60-minute mark but the substitutes failed to do anything impressive.

The Nizams continued to miss chances and had a poor showing in front of the goal, while Kerala Blasters kept up the pressure at the other end.

Joao Victor had a good chance in the 90th minute, but he scuffed his volley into an aerial orbit.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-0 in favor of Ivan Vukomanovic's side, giving the hosts their first loss of the season.

Hyderabad FC suffer first defeat this season, Kerala Blasters record third consecutive win

Dimitrios Diamantakos scored the winner (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Nizams suffered their first loss of the season after remaining unbeaten for the first six games. It was one of the worst performances Hyderabad FC have had in this campaign. They managed to hit just one shot on target, something that wasn't normal for Manuel Marquez's side.

The Tuskers will be happy to have their revenge. They played good football and could have scored a couple more goals had Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad not missed some good chances. They kept their shape well and didn't allow the Nizams too much space in the final third.

Hyderabad FC will hope that the lacklustre display shown by their forwards isn't repeated in their next game against ATK Mohun Bagan on the 26th of this month.

The Tuskers will hope to keep this winning streak of three games going and win when they face Jamshedpur FC on 4 December.

With this win, Kerala Blasters climbed to third in the points table, while Hyderabad FC remain on top.

