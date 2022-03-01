Hyderabad FC 0-3 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as Red Miners topple Nizams to go top of the table

Jamshedpur FC romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Hyderabad FC in the ISL earlier tonight.

An unfortunate own goal from Chinglensana Singh put the Red Miners ahead after just five minutes and the Nizams never really recovered from it. Their poor defending from set-pieces meant Peter Hartley ghosted in behind to score Jamshedpur FC's second goal in the 28th minute.

Hyderabad FC struggled to create any clear-cut chances going forward and their fate was sealed when Daniel Chukwu found the net in the second half.

Owen Coyle's men saw Mobashir Rahman receive a red card shortly after Chukwu's goal but had done enough earlier to secure the win.

The result meant the Red Miners are now the new ISL leaders while the Nizams slipped to second spot. Here are the player ratings from the game:

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh - 6/10

Gurmeet Singh was slow to react for Hartley's goal but couldn't have done much about the other two. He also pulled off a couple of good saves to keep the score down to what it was.

Akash Mishra - 6/10

Mishra endured a difficult outing with Jamshedpur FC piling up the attacks through the wide areas. But he slowly settled in to end with a clearance, two interceptions and a tackle.

Chinglensana Singh - 6/10

Chinglensana Singh was unfortunate to concede the own goal, but was decent otherwise. He made four clearances, a tackle and won both his ground duels.

Khassa Camara - 4.5/10

Camara put in a disastrous performance in an unfamiliar position. The Hyderabad FC centre-back couldn't deal with Hartley for the second goal while his botched clearance led to Chukwu's goal.

Nikhil Poojari - 6.5/10

Poojari put in an excellent shift considering how much Camara struggled on his side. He managed a team-high five tackles, won all of his aerial duels and even laid out two key passes to keep Jamshedpur FC busy on both ends.

Joel Chianese - 5.5/10

It was a tough outing for Chianese, who couldn't impact the game like he has often done for Hyderabad FC this term. He managed no shots, gave away four fouls and won just five of his 14 duels.

Souvik Chakraborty - 6/10

Chakraborty was cut out a little too easily by Jamshedpur FC and he managed to complete just 61% of his passes against them. He did lay out one key pass, though, and also made two blocks and a tackle.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10

Jadhav was a threat early on and almost scored after some excellent on-the-ball skill but hit the side netting. However, his impact on the game withered away in the second period.

Mohammad Yasir - 5/10

Yasir had one tame effort on target but did little else during his hour on the pitch, completing just seven passes.

Abdul Rabeeh - 5/10

Rabeeh struggled to make any significant impact on the match and was sacrificed at half-time.

Javier Siverio - 6/10

Siverio did decently with whatever little service he got, managing a shot on target and forcing two blocks. However, he simply isn't the Bart Ogbeche-like figure Hyderabad FC need upfront.

Substitutes

Mark Zothanpuia - 6/10

Zothanpuia came on for Rabeeh at half-time. He put in a decent shift and combined well with the midfield as they looked for a way back into the game.

Rohit Danu - 6/10

Danu replaced Yasir on the hour mark. He had a few good touches but ultimately couldn't change the outcome of the contest.

Pritam Kumar Singh - 6/10

Pritam Kumar Singh came on for Chakraborty in the 77th minute. He sprayed the ball around well with his team looking for a consolation goal.

Amritpal Singh - N/A

Amritpal Singh replaced Mishra in the 88th minute. He didn't have much time to impact the match.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh collected a straightforward clean sheet and had to make just two saves all night.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6.5/10

Lallawmawma put in a solid performance at the back for Jamshedpur FC, racking up three tackles and an interception. He didn't need to do much going forward with the midfield pulling the strings.

Peter Hartley - 7.5/10

Hartley put in the kind of solid defensive performance he is known for and capped it off with an excellent back-post header as well. He didn't give Hyderabad FC a sniff, making five clearances and winning two of his three aerial duels.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Peter Hartley doubles the lead for us from a corner kick right before the drinks break



WE WANT MORE!



#HFCJFC #JamKeKhelo BOOOM! THAT'S OUR CAPTAINNN RIGHT THERE!Peter Hartley doubles the lead for us from a corner kick right before the drinks breakWE WANT MORE! BOOOM! THAT'S OUR CAPTAINNN RIGHT THERE! 👊Peter Hartley doubles the lead for us from a corner kick right before the drinks break 💪🔥WE WANT MORE! ⚡#HFCJFC #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/0w7Uzt6Ynw

Eli Sabia - 7/10

Sabia was quietly efficient at the heart of the Jamshedpur FC defense with Hartley stealing the headlines. He impressively won all six of his aerial duels in addition to two blocks, an interception and recording a key pass.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 6.5/10

Like Lallawmawma, Renthlei was solid in defense without being spectacular as he quelled the Hyderabad FC attack and didn't need to do too much going forward.

Pronay Halder - 8/10

Halder was excellent for Jamshedpur FC in this game and worked even harder to win the ball after Rahman's dismissal. His work in defensive midfield allowed Alex Lima to run the contest. Halder ended with a mammoth 10 successful duels (out of 12), four interceptions, three tackles and three clearances.

Alex Lima - 9/10

This was arguably the best midfield performance we've seen in the ISL this season. Lima simply had the ball on the string and caused Hyderabad FC all kinds of problems with his passing, movement and touches. His corner for Hartley's goal was perfect while his lobbed assist for Chukwu's finish was immaculate.

Lima ended with an unbelievable nine key passes and was by far the best player on the pitch. He also contributed defensively, making three tackles.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6/10

Doungel didn't do too much going forward and scuffed a glorious chance after being put through by Lima. He worked hard, however, to help his team win the ball in the opposition half.

Mobashir Rahman - 5/10

Rahman seemed to be having a good game and it was his shot that led to Jamshedpur FC's first goal. However, an unnecessary scuffle with Mishra, followed by dissent towards the referee, saw him receive a straight red card in the second half.

Ritwik Das - 6/10

Das wasn't that big a threat but still caused some headaches for the Nizams with his movement. He forced one excellent save from Gurmeet Singh and helped his side construct some good moves.

Daniel Chukwu - 7/10

Chukwu troubled the Hyderabad FC defense at times but just seemed to lack the final product in the first half. However, he made up for it with an outside-of-the-boot half volley to make it 3-0 and effectively seal the match.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Daniel Chima is back on the scoring sheet and bags the 3rd goal of the night with a beautiful outer foot finish!



LET'S AIM FOR MORE AND MORE LADS!



#HFCJFC #JamKeKhelo CHIMAAA MAKES ITDaniel Chima is back on the scoring sheet and bags the 3rd goal of the night with a beautiful outer foot finish!LET'S AIM FOR MORE AND MORE LADS! CHIMAAA MAKES IT ⚽⚽⚽Daniel Chima is back on the scoring sheet and bags the 3rd goal of the night with a beautiful outer foot finish! 🎯😋LET'S AIM FOR MORE AND MORE LADS!#HFCJFC #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/zPYc0n0lIb

Substitutes

Jordan Murray - 6.5/10

Murray replaced Chukwu in the 75th minute. He was a livewire upfront and forced a fantastic save from Gurmeet Singh late on.

Sandeep Mandi - N/A

Mandi came on for Das in the 85th minute. He had just two touches of the ball with Jamshedpur FC in a comfortable position.

PC Laldinpuia - N/A

Laldinpuia replaced Doungel in injury-time and hardly saw the ball.

Anas Edathodika - N/A

Edathodika came on for Hartley in stoppage-time and had very little time on the pitch.

