Hyderabad FC 1 - 0 Bengaluru FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Telangana on Saturday (October 22).

Hyderabad and Bengaluru went into the game on the back of a similar run of form. Having won one and drawn one of their first two games, both teams were keen to maintain their unbeaten run.

However, it was the Nizams that ultimately emerged victorious, with the Blues being handed their first defeat of the season. The scoreline read 0-0 for the majority of the match, but a late goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche earned the hosts the win.

Here are three things we learned from the match, in which Manolo Marquez's side picked up three points:

#1 Reigning ISL champs Hyderabad pick up right where they left off last season

Manolo Marquez, who took charge of Hyderabad in 2020, led the club to their maiden ISL title last season. The Nizams beat Kerala Blasters on penalties in the final in Goa to be crowned champions.

Unlike last term, we are back to the traditional home-away format this campaign, with fans back in the stadiums. However, this has not had a knock-on effect on the reigning champions, who have picked up right where they left off.

The win against Bengaluru today saw Hyderabad go atop the ISL table with seven points from three matches. They have found the back of the net seven times, while conceding just three goals so far.

While there is still a long way to go in the league, Marquez and Co. have already shown they are not going to part with their title easily. They appear to be one of the early favorites to claim the title this season.

#2 Contrasting nights for veterans Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri gets away from his marker [Credits: ISL]

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the match was about both Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sunil Chhetri being in action. Despite being 38 years old, neither forward has shown many signs of slowing down.

Ogbeche, who had 53 goals to his name before the game, is the top goalscorer in the history of the ISL, while Chhetri sits second with 51 goals. However, the two veterans had contrasting nights when Hyderabad and Bengaluru locked horns today.

It appeared the two teams would have to share the spoils going into the final 10 minutes of the match. However, Ogbeche stepped up in the 83rd minute and scored his 54th ISL goal. The Nigerian had a few unsuccessful snap shots, but eventually managed to find the back of the net.

Chhetri, on the other hand, had a night to forget as there was hardly any supply of balls for him. The Indian national captain overall had a frustrating game, struggling to make an impact and conceding silly fouls at times.

#3 Bengaluru lack attacking threat without Roy Krishna

Bengaluru made a big call by deciding to let Cleiton Silva, who scored nine ISL goals for them last term, go in the summer. They then filled the void left by the Brazilian by bringing in Roy Krishna from ATK Mohun Bagan.

Krishna has made a name for himself in India, scoring 37 goals from 62 top-flight appearances. He also notably got off the mark for the Blues in their 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC last week.

The Fiji international was expected to lead the line for Simon Grayson's side against Hyderabad today. However, he was sidelined for the match due to an injury, which the club will hope is not serious.

Krishna's absence was there to be seen as Bengaluru lacked an attacking threat without him. While they brought Javi Hernandez into the starting lineup, they managed to get only two shots on target on the night.

It now remains to be seen when the striker will be back in action for the Blues.

