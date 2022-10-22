Hyderabad FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as Nizams win close encounter | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in a tense 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Saturday, October 22.

Neither team dominated proceedings in a stop-start game that saw just six shots on target. The Nizams ultimately scored in the 83rd minute following a calamitous error from the Blues.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu palmed Borja Herrera's cross straight to Bart Ogbeche, who headed home with incredible ease. Hyderabad managed to hold onto their lead as Bengaluru struggled to threaten and suffered their first defeat of the season.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6/10

Kattimani had little to do on the night as Bengaluru struggled in attack and came away with a comfortable clean sheet.

Akash Mishra - 6.5/10

Mishra didn't contribute much for Hyderabad in attack, but was solid in defense, recording five interceptions and three tackles.

Chinglensana Singh - 6.5/10

Chinglensana Singh was hardly troubled by Bengaluru's misfiring attack but could've been better with his passing.

Odei Zabala - 7/10

Zabala also endured a solid outing in defense and helped the Nizams progress the ball forward.

Nikhil Poojari - 6/10

Poojari had plenty of freedom to move forward from right-back, but did little of note in the final third.

Hitesh Sharma - 5.5/10

Hitesh Sharma made a few errors in his own half that went unpunished but improved with his passing in the second half.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor was Hyderabad's midfield metronome and was their creative hub, recording three key passes. He also made four interceptions and four tackles in a brilliant display.

Halicharan Narzary - 6/10

Narzary couldn't continue his hot streak of form in this game and was dealt with well by Bengaluru.

Bart Ogbeche - 7/10

Ogbeche scored with an instinctive header to hand Hyderabad a much-needed win. He also laid out a key pass, but couldn't link up with his fellow forwards.

Mohammad Yasir - 7.5/10

Yasir was Hyderabad's brightest player on the night and recorded a game-high four key passes. He dominated the left flank and was largely let down by his fellow forwards.

Javier Siverio - 5.5/10

Siverio missed a fantastic chance to test Sandhu with a header in the first half before putting a presentable chance wide. He forced a fairly easy save from the Bengaluru custodian in the second half and did little else throughout the game.

Substitutes

Borja Gonzalez - 6.5/10

Gonzalez added some verve to Hyderabad's midfield and played a part in the goal as Sandhu made a poor attempt to punch the ball from his corner.

Sahil Tavora - 6/10

Tavora helped Hyderabad's push for the winning goal and also forced a save from Sandhu.

Abdul Rabeeh - N/A

Rabeeh came on in stoppage time and had no time to impact the game.

Aaren D'Silva - N/A

D'Silva also joined proceedings very late in the game and hardly got any touches.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 5/10

Sandhu made a few regulation saves but ultimately made a massive blunder to gift Hyderabad the game-winning goal.

Aleksandar Jovanovic - 6/10

Jovanovic endured a fairly comfortable outing, recording two clearances and two interceptions.

Sandesh Jhingan - 6.5/10

Jhingan dealt well with Hyderabad's attack, making two clearances, a block, an interception and a tackle. His passing could've been a little better as all three of his long-ball attempts went astray.

Alan Costa - 7/10

Costa kept Narzary quiet extremely well and had the most to do among Bengaluru's defenders. He recorded a game-high six clearances and three blocks.

Roshan Singh - 6/10

Roshan Singh struggled to impact proceedings going forward and his set-piece delivery wasn't threatening enough either.

Jayesh Rane - 6/10

Rane didn't see as much of the ball as he would've wanted. He was decent with his distribution but couldn't really break Hyderabad's lines with his forward passes.

Bruno Ramires - 6.5/10

Ramires recycled possession well and provided plenty of protection for his backline in the first half. However, his influence waned a little in the second half.

Namgyal Bhutia - 5.5/10

Bhutia also struggled to get on the ball, completing only seven passes all game. However, he made three interceptions, two clearances and a block.

Javi Hernandez - 5/10

Hernandez tried hard to link up with his fellow forwards, but ultimately ended up with just one key pass and completed just 15 off his 34 passes. He also had no shots on target.

Sunil Chhetri - 5.5/10

Chhetri was also far from his best and struggled to create any real impact in the final third for Bengaluru. The Blues needed a lot more from their talismanic forward in this game against a robust Hyderabad defense.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - 6/10

This was Narayanan's biggest test of the ISL season and he couldn't channel his inner best. He wasn't helped by Chhetri and Hernandez also struggling and ended with just one off-target shot, though he did record a key pass.

Susbtitutes

Leon Augustine - 6/10

Barring one successful cross, Augustine, like the other Bengaluru forwards, couldn't trouble the Nizams' defense.

Rohit Kumar - 6.5/10

Rohit Kumar added some much-needed energy to the Blues' tiring midfield and completed all of his attempted passes.

Prabir Das - 6/10

Das was an improvement on Bhutia and caused more problems with his passing.

Udanta Singh - N/A

Udanta Singh had one shot off target but didn't see enough of the ball to have any impact.

