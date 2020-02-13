Hyderabad FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC: 5 Hits and Flops | ISL 2019-20

Hyderabad FC, like many times before, conceded a late equalizer to settle for a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The hosts created chances regularly and sealed their domination over the game with Nestor Gordillo's strike in the 39th minute. Throughout the first half, the front trio of Gordillo-Bobo-Marcelinho kept visiting the opposition box and forced saves from the Jamshedpur custodian Rafique Ali.

Jamshedpur faced another setback when they had to replace Sergio Castel after the striker limped off for half-time. This move took away all of JFC's creativity in the attacking third and looked content to return with no points from Hyderabad. However, the game that went out of action had a turn in fortunes in the late minutes when Sumeet Passi flicked Noe Acosta's free-kick into the back of the net.

The stoppage-time equalizer shattered Hyderabad's hopes of breaking their thirteen-run winless streak and registering their second win of the season. With the late goal, HFC now have the record of conceding most goals in a single season - 38.

#5 Hit - Nestor Gordillo

Nestor Gordillo, after seven games and eleven shots into the season, finally broke the deadlock to score against Jamshedpur FC. Marko Stankovic tried to find Marcelinho inside the box, only to be intercepted by Joyner Lourenco. However, the ball fell graciously on Nestor's legs and, the midfielder beat Aitor Monroy to shoot on target.

The Spaniard was a menace in the Jamshedpur defence throughout the game. He tried to find Bobo in dangerous positions and was behind numerous key balls into the box. Nestor's Brazilian striking partner had a golden chance to double the lead after he found the latter, unmarked inside the box, with a long-ball from near the center-line.

The 30-year-old had his second-best chance in the game a few minutes after the restart. Nestor's left-footed shot was kept out by Rafique Ali's diving save.

The former Chennai City player made 37 passes and took 3 shots on target before being substituted in the 76th minute.

