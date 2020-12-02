Hyderabad FC 1 - 1 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as the teams play out gritty draw | ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw today at the Indian Super League (ISL), in what was a match marred by a controversial refereeing decision. Hyderabad FC opened the scoring with a strike from Aridane Santana, after the keeper parried the ball straight to his feet from a shot by Halicharan Narzary.

However, Jamshedpur FC seemed to have equalized in the second half after an own-goal crept past the line, but the referee inexplicably pulled it back for a foul. Jamshedpur FC did, however, go on to score courtesy a thunderous strike from Stephen Eze. The match ended with a 1-1 scoreline, with both teams taking home a point.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6/10

He was lucky to get away with a disallowed goal in the second half, which came from an error on his part. Barring that mistake, he was generally solid. However, he may not be as lucky the next time around.

Asish Rai - 6.5/10

He was one of the two Hyderabad FC full-backs who were unafraid to bomb up and down the pitch through the course of the game. It looks like he is going to nail down the right-back position for Hyderabad FC with these high-energy performances. However, he missed a big chance to make it 2-0 for his team and was substituted with about 20 minutes to go.

Odei Onaindia - 8/10

Vocal and commanding, Onaindia's leadership skills were integral to Hyderabad FC's good performance on the pitch.

Chinglensana Singh - 8/10

The hero of the match from Hyderabad FC's last game continued his good performances at the center-back, and was an aerial threat throughout during set-pieces.

Akash Mishra - 7/10

The left-back is getting better with every game that he plays and did the basics right. He was full of energy, running down the flanks whenever he got an opportunity to do so. He communicated well with his midfielders to fill in the spaces when needed.

Hitesh Sharma - 7/10

He ran the show in the middle of the park for Hyderabad FC with Joao Victor, and was composed on the ball whenever he got it. He is another Indian midfielder who is coming into his own with more and more game time. Sharma made numerous interceptions and blocks, and was substituted with about twenty minutes to go.

Joao Victor - 7.5/10

He almost mirrored the performance of Hitesh Sharma. Victor did everything in his power to disrupt the Jamshedpur midfielders and succeeded.

Mohammed Yasir - 7/10

He showed sparks of brilliance and was refreshingly instinctive on the ball. However, he needs to know when to release the ball as he has the tendency to do too much by himself. He was a creative presence throughout the match.

Halicharan Narzary - 7.5/10

The India international was tireless with his running, and almost scored in the first half when his effort kissed the post. He was directly involved in Hyderabad FC's goal and was consistent with the quality of his attacks.

Liston Colaco - 7/10

Always an exciting player to watch, Liston made things happen with the ball at his feet. He perfectly set up Asish Rai to score a second goal which would have made it 2-0. Colaco will surely get better with more game time.

Aridane Santana - 6.5/10

He scored a typical poacher's goal, but hopped off in the second half owing to an injury. Santana was lively throughout the game and took his chances well.

Substitutions

Nikhil Poojary - N/A

Adil Khan - N/A

Abhishek Halder - N/A

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

Pawan Kumar - 4/10

He was lucky to have been bailed out by the defense. Pawan Kumar needs to do better in the upcoming matches to inspire more confidence. He parried the ball straight to Aridane for Hyderabad FC's opener.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 5.5/10

He had a few good attacks down the right in the first half and found the forwards with regularity whenever he got the ball. However, the game was not open enough for him to be able to do that with regularity. He got beaten too easily by Halicharan for Hyderabad FC's opener.

Stephen Eze - 6/10

This was not one of the Nigerian's best games. He had a tricky time trying to deal with Hyderabad FC's attack and routinely over-committed to the tackles. He was booked in the first half and had to play conservatively for the rest of the match. However, Eze got the equalizer for his team with a bullet of a strike, redeeming himself.

Peter Hartley - 7.5/10

Hartley was at the heart of the action which led to Jamshedpur FC's disallowed goal. He was easily Jamshedpur FC's best defender of the day.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

He did the basics right and made sure that his flank was protected. That's the least his coach could have asked from him and he did not disappoint.

Mohammad Mobashir - 6.5/10

Tidy on the day, Mobashir covered his defense well when needed. He needs to work more on his final ball.

Aitor Monroy - 7/10

Monroy could have done more to protect his defense as the sole number 6 in the line-up. He is tidy with his passing, but may need to increase his defensive work-rate to help with how the team plays overall.

Amarjit Singh - 6.5/10

The energetic Amarjit Singh was a part of the midfield trio and covered every blade of grass. But he was replaced at half-time. It was probably a tactical change, even though he was seen with a pack of ice.

Jackichand Singh - 5.5/10

Singh came close to scoring in the first half with an effort that skimmed the crossbar. He routinely crossed balls into the box, but not with the accuracy he would have desired. Singh was substituted on the 60-minute mark.

Alexandre Lima - 5/10

Lima was rusty in the first half, routinely giving up control of passes. He improved in the second half, but as one of the senior players, he needs to do more to justify a starting spot. Lima was substituted on the 60-minute mark.

Nerijus Valskis - 6/10

Valskis picked up his work rate in the second half and contributed in his own way to the equalizer with his grit and effort.

Substitutes

Aniket Jadhav - N/A

Isaac Vanmalsawma - N/A

William Lalnunfela - N/A