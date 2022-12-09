Hyderabad FC 2-0 East Bengal: Hyderabad player ratings as the Nizams go to top of the 2022/23 Indian Super League table

Hyderabad FC earned a deserved 2-0 victory against East Bengal, courtesy of goals from Mohammad Yasir and Javi Siverio.

Both sides had half chances through Cleiton Silva and Bartholomew Ogbeche, but neither failed to convert for their respective teams.

Hitesh Sharma's deft flick from a long throw fell to Mohammad Yasir, who found the back of the net with a sumptuous volley. Hyderabad's #10 used his outer foot to beat Kamaljit Singh comprehensively in the 38th minute.

Gurmeet Singh's huge save before the half-time interval kept the scoreline intact. Cleiton Silva played the offside trap to perfection as soon as Jordan O'Doherty played an aerial ball to find the skipper. However, the Brazilian's shot was saved by Nizam's shot-stopper, who made himself big to deny the equalizer.

Mahesh Singh played a delicious cross to pick out Semboi. The latter's failure to get a good connection on the ball failed to cause trouble for Gurmeet.

The hosts were rewarded with yet another golden chance in the second half. Halicharan Narzary pulled the ball back to find Borja Herrera, whose attempted shot went above the crossbar.

Substitute Borja Herrera was once again in the thick of things. Javi Siverio got in front of the goalkeeper to double the lead after receiving a sumptuous cross from Borja Herrera in the 85th minute.

Hyderabad FC produced a dominant display from start to end to sit at the top of the pile. On the other hand, East Bengal sits in the eighth spot; having bagged nine points in as many games.

We shall look at how the Nizams fared in their 2-0 victory against the Kolkata giants.

Hyderabad FC player ratings

Gurmeet Singh - 7.5/10: Hyderabad FC goalkeeper was not brought into action until the 45th minute. His decisive save off Silva helped the Nizams protect their slender lead.

Nikhil Poojary - 7/10: Nikhil Poojary not only was creating chances from the right defensive flank, but he stopped the threat possessed by Mahesh Singh. He was crucial in linking up the defense and the midfield.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10: The experienced centre-back was caught ball-watching on a couple of occasions, but was left unpunished by the East Bengal forwards including Cleiton Silva and Semboi. However, he was dominant aerially.

Chinglensana Singh - 7.5/10: The Indian international made a few interceptions and clearances to fend off the opponent's attackers. Chinglensana's ability to read the game always puts him ahead of other players in the game.

Akash Mishra - 7.5/10: Similar to Poojary, Akash Mishra made runs up and down the defensive and attacking flank throughout the game. His understanding with Halicharan caused some trouble for East Bengal and Ankit Mukherjee.

Joao Victor - 7/10: Joao Victor was instrumental in the middle of the park by recycling possession and winning the ball back. He allowed the front four to attack without defensive work.

Hitesh Sharma - 8/10: Hitesh Sharma's nifty header to pick out Mohammad Yasir's opening goal helped Hyderabad FC to open the deadlock in the first half. His ability to close down Jordan and Lima forced them to concede possession on numerous occasions.

Joel Chianese - 6/10: Chianese had plenty of counter-attacks, but his final ball was not up to the mark. Ogbeche was not able to stamp his authority in the game without the attacking midfielder's supply.

Halicharan Narzary - 6.5/10: Halicharan was unlucky not to be part of the assists chart. His pull-back to Herrera deserved a goal. The winger was also constantly threatening through the left wing.

Mohammad Yasir - 9/10: The left winger caused havoc through the right attacking flank. His well-taken goal was the difference at the half-time interval. Yasir also made things happen with his runs and crosses.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 5.5/10: Indian Super League's highest scorer ever is enduring a dry spell in front of goal.

Substitutes:

Javi Siverio - 8/10: The decision to replace Siverio with Ogbeche worked wonders for Manolo Marquez. The striker came off the bench to round off a well-deserved victory with a striker's finish.

Borja Herrera - 7.5/10: Borja Herrera's impact off the bench helped the hosts course. Not only did he assist, but he was close to scoring as well.

Sahil Tavora - 6.5/10: Sahil Tavora was the destroyer for the Nizams since coming on. He broke East Bengal's possession on numerous occasions.

Nim Dorjee - N/A: He came on during the closing stages of the game.

Rohit Danu - N/A: He came on during the closing stages of the game.

