Hyderabad FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings as Nizams secure semi-final berth

Hyderabad FC became the first team to qualify for the 2021-22 ISL semi-finals by beating Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 earlier tonight (February 23).

Bartholomew Ogbeche opened the scoring for the Nizams with a neat finish on the turn in the first half. The Tuskers created several chances of their own after that, with both goalkeepers tested on multiple occasions. However, substitute Javier Siverio headed the ball in late on to seal his team's win.

Vincy Barretto got a late consolation for Kerala Blasters with a brilliant finish, but it was too little too late. On that note, here are the player ratings from the match:

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6.5/10

Kattimani was helpless for the Kerala Blasters goal, but made some big saves to keep his team ahead in the second half.

Akash Mishra - 6/10

Mishra put in a hardworking performance down his flank, but didn't pose enough of a threat going forward. He recorded three interceptions in defence, and also laid out a key pass.

Juan Fernandez - 7/10

Fernandez put in a fabulous display to give Hyderabad FC a vital win. The Spaniard was dominant in the air, winning three of his four aerial duels. He also made four clearances, two interceptions and a tackle.

Chinglensana Singh - 6/10

Singh made a few errors, but was largely solid against Kerala Blasters' frontline, and did a decent job moving the ball forward.

Nim Dorjee Tamang - 6/10

Tamang won nine of his 13 duels, and also recorded two tackles and an interception. However, he couldn't bring the same level of intensity going forward.

Souvik Chakraborty - 6/10

Chakraborty made a tackle, and completed 86% of his passes in the first half. However, he was taken off for Sahil Tavora at the break, presumably because he was booked.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor looked solid in the centre of the park, and quietly did the simple things right for Hyderabad FC. He registered six duels, a tackle and two interceptions, and completed 79% of his passes to keep the Nizams ticking.

Rohit Danu - 7/10

Danu had a few good chances to score, particularly in the second half, but squandered them. The Hyderabad FC winger did lay out a key pass, though, and also got the assist for Ogbeche's opener.

Mohammad Yasir - 6/10

Yasir put in a decent shift, recording a shot on target and a key pass, but didn't quite trouble the Kerala Blasters consistently.

Joel Chianese - 6.5/10

Chianese got into some good positions, and played some good passes to his wingers, but lacked a killer instinct in the final third. He contributed defensively, winning six duels and making a tackle and a clearance apiece.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 7/10

Another game, another goal for Ogbeche. He produced a fabulous touch and finish on the turn to open the scoring for Hyderabad FC on the night. The striker also linked up well with his fellow forwards, recording two key passes.

Substitutes

Sahil Tavora - 6/10

Tavora replaced Chakraborty at half-time. He made some unnecessary fouls, but also managed a clearance and an interception.

Aniket Jadhav - 5.5/10

Jadhav was brought on for Yasir in the 65th minute. The winger didn't see much of the ball, attempting only four passes, and completing just one.

Nikhil Poojari - 7/10

Poojari came on for Danu in the 65th minute. He laid out the assist for Hyderabad FC's second goal with a decent cross, and also won four ground duels.

Javier Siverio - 7/10

Siverio replaced Chianese in the 79th minute. He scored with a good close-range header to seal the game for the Nizams.

Khassa Camara - 6/10

Camara came on for Ogbeche in the 85th minute. He helped shore up the defence as Hyderabad FC picked up a crucial win.

