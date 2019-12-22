Hyderabad FC 2-2 ATK: 3 Reasons why the match ended in a draw | ISL 2019-20

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Roy Krishna scores in the last minute of regulation time to level things for ATK

Hyderabad FC and ATK played out an entertaining ISL match at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday but it ended with a frustrating result for both sides as the full-time scoreline read 2-2.

Roy Krishna kept his calm to convert his penalty after the referee adjudged Asish Rai to have handled the ball inside the box, with the replays suggesting otherwise. However, ATK's lead was neutralized in the first half itself after Bobo towered between two defenders to head the ball home via a cross from Nestor Gordillo down the right flank.

Hyderabad FC found themselves ahead in the 85th minute of the game when Bobo again slammed the ball into the back of the net with a majestic header after connecting with Marcelinho's in-swinging cross.

But, the celebrations were cut short five minutes later as Javi Hernandez latched on to a mishit clearance from Kamaljit Singh before laying it on the path of a darting Roy Krishna, who chipped the ball past the 'keeper.

#3 Scrappy play from both the sides

Hyderabad FC players complain to the referee after he wrongly gives a penalty to ATK

Hyderabad FC and ATK both conceded clumsy fouls in the center of the pitch to stop the other side's attacking display. As a result, the flow of the game got disturbed and neither teams could utilize their plans to full effect.

The referee even cautioned the likes of Giles Barnes, Sumit Rathi and Sehnaj Singh for committing dangerous fouls in needless areas of the pitch. By the end of the game, a total of 33 fouls were conceded by both the teams but the referee dishing out only five yellow cards.

Some of the fouls conceded in vital areas could have resulted in a goal like the one in the 23rd minute when Marcelinho's free-kick hit the arm of Roy Krishna inside the box but the referee didn't pay attention.

Of the 19 fouls given away by ATK, Mandi Sosa Pena and Sehnaj Singh, the two defensive midfielders conceded four fouls each. Adil Khan committed the most number of fouls in the pitch (6) but made 10 tackles too.

Rohit Kumar and Javi Hernandez were the most fouled players having been brought down five teams each.

Roy Krishna.

