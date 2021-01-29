Hyderabad FC 2 - 2 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as Late Hyderabad Double denies Bengaluru | ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC scored twice late on to dent Bengaluru FC 's attempt at ending their winless run, as match 74 of ISL season 7 ended 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

😍 The lads who made it happen on a Thursday night!



Our goalscorers from #HFCBFC, Aridane Santana and @fransandaza1 posing for the 📷.



Show them some 💕#LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/KcOtzSil56 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 29, 2021

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6/10

Kattimani did the basics right and could not do anything to prevent the two BFC goals.

Asish Rai - 6/10

Asish Rai relied on his pace to make up for being too far forward at times, but he committed himself repeatedly, leaving the defense vulnerable.

Odei Onaindia - 6.5/10

Advertisement

Onaindia was no less responsible than Sana Singh for BFC's opener. However, his leadership qualities kept coming to the fore throughout the match.

Chinglensana Singh - 6.5/10

Sana left his marker free for Bengaluru FC's opening goal, but barring that, he did not make another defensive error. Fortunate to not have lost because of that mistake.

Akash Mishra - 7.5/10

Mishra was tireless in his work at left-back, and laid a chance for Halicharan Narzary on a plate which should have been converted.

Joao Victor - 6.5/10

Victor controlled the midfield and won most of the second balls for Hyderabad FC. His performance deserved a draw at the very least, and that's what Hyderabad FC got.

Hitesh Sharma - 5/10

It was a poor game from Hitesh Sharma, and it was his back-pass that led to Leon Augustin scoring the second goal of the match.

Halicharan Narzary - 6.5/10

Halicharan Narzary missed a golden chance to equalize when the score was still 1-0, and he should have done a lot better with his attempt. To his credit, he did not stop trying through the game.

Liston Colaco - 6.5/10

Liston showed why he's one of the best young Indian players in the league, with tireless running through the game and incisive through-balls.

Joel Chianese - 5.5/10

Chianese could not get the chemistry between him and the other forwards right today. He will have better days.

Aridane Santana - 6.5/10

Aridane spent the entire game being almost invisible, but when it mattered, he delivered the goods. He was at the right place, at the right time and scored the first goal which started his team's comeback.

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 7/10

Gurpreet had one of his best games of the season, and still did not end on the winning side. He would be frustrated with the result, but happy with his individual performance.

Francisco Gonzalez - 6.5/10

As a make-shift fullback, Gonzalez did well, when he was not one on one against the pace of a Hyderabad FC winger. He could have done more to avoid isolating himself in that situation.

Juanan - 6/10

Juanan did everything right for most of the game, barring getting the communication right in the dying moments of the game. He paid the price.

Rahul Bheke - 6.5/10

Bheke should have been more alert while playing at centre back, and could have played a part in avoiding conceding two late goals.

Harmanjot Khabra - 5.5/10

Khabra and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu seemed to get into a bit of an argument on the pitch, and that pretty much summed up Khabra's performance on the day - confused and out of sorts.

Erik Paartalu - 6/10

Paartalu looked slightly off the boil, and he seems to have lost a couple of yards of pace as compared to the previous seasons. It showed on the pitch.

Suresh Wangjam - 7/10

Wangjam is one for the long run at BFC. Such has been his form this season, that he has been considered among the more reliable players despite being so young. He was all over the pitch today.

Cleiton Silva - 7/10

Silva was one of the best players on the pitch today, and he was unlucky to not score from distance when a long-range attempt clattered against the post.

Advertisement

Udanta Singh - 6.5/10

Udanta just does not look like the same player he was, and he needs to go back to the drawing board to regain his previous form. His decision making was questionable.

Leon Augustin - 7.5/10

One of the biggest positives from the match for BFC was Leon Augustin's goal which made it 2-0. Alas, his team could not hold on for all three points after he was substituted.

Sunil Chhetri - 7.5/10

Chhetri slinked in to score the opening goal of the game, but did not get what he deserved from the game overall. Was gutted in his post match interview, and rightly so.