Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 8th, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the 85th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, 8th February 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC were exceptional in their previous game, blanking NorthEast United 5-0. Bartholomew Ogbeche led the charge with a brace along with goals from Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojari and Edu Garcia. The win extended the Nizams' winning streak to three games and also helped them maintain a strong grip on the top spot with 26 points from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan are undefeated in their last eight outings but have managed to win just three of those. In their previous game against Mumbai City FC, David Williams scored in the ninth minute to give the Mariners the lead but an own goal from Pritam Kotal saw ATKMB settle for a 1-1 draw. They are currently placed in seventh spot in the table, having collected 20 points from 12 matches.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Kiyan Giri, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Match 85

Date and time: Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Tiri, Ashish Rai, Hugo Bomous, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Liston Colaco

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche | Vice-captain: Joao Victor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Juanan, Aushtosh Mehta, Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakrabarti, Joel Chianese, Carl HcHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, David Williams

Captain: David Williams | Vice-captain: Joel Chianese.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee