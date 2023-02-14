Hyderabad FC will be looking to return to winning ways when they face ATK Mohun Bagan at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday, February 14.

After going on an eight-match unbeaten streak, the Nizams struggled to find their feet against Odisha FC and subsequently lost the game by three goals to one. It was certainly a lackluster performance as the Juggernauts dominated from the first minute and secured a deserved victory.

Manolo Marquez will be disappointed with the performance but there is a chance to put things right when they return home after encountering three difficult away trips. The Nizams have qualified for the playoffs and picking up three points on Tuesday would guarantee a second-place finish this season.

ATKMB

🏟 GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli

7:30 PM IST

Live on the Star Sports Network, Hotstar, Jio TV



After the unfortunate result last time out, it's time to put things right and what better to place to do it than at our home ground

Their opponents, ATK Mohun Bagan, are facing a slump as the race for the playoffs heats up. They are currently fourth in the standings with 28 points. However, the likes of FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and Odisha FC are circling around like sharks to swoop the Mariners’ spot.

Moreover, Juan Ferrando’s side have won just one out of their last five games, scoring only three goals in those fixtures. The stakes and pressure are extremely high and with three games to go, Ferrando will hope that his attackers can find their form to secure a play-off place.

The reverse fixture resulted in the Mariners clinching a victory courtesy of Hugo Boumous’ strike in the first half. The ATK Mohun Bagan faithful will hope for another similar performance to end their dismal run of form.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan have a better head-to-head record in this fixture, winning three out of the seven games. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, have won only once against the Mariners, with the tie ending in a draw on three occasions.

Matches played: 7

HFC wins: 1

ATKMB wins: 3

Draws: 3

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top goalscorers this season

HFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (7), Javier Siverio (5).

ATKMB: Dimitri Petratos (8), Hugo Boumous (4).

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Most clean sheets this season

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (4 clean sheets in 6 games).

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (8 clean sheets in 17 games).

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (56 - ATK), Gurmeet Singh (27 - HFC).

Most chances created: Hugo Boumous (45 - ATK), Mohammad Yasir (27 - HFC).

Most tackles: Subhasish Bose (31 - ATK), Akash Mishra (25 - HFC).

Most shots: Bartholomew Ogbeche (51 - HFC), Liston Colaco (50 - ATK).

