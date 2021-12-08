Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 7th, 2021

The GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, will play host to an enthralling ISL game between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC on Wednesday.

Hyderabad have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three games this season, while Bengaluru have won one, drawn one and lost two of their four matches. Both teams will go into this game wanting to grab all three points.

Hyderabad coach confirmed that both Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir will miss the game against Bengaluru. Bengaluru, meanwhile, will be without Sarthak Gouli who has exited the bubble and is set to miss the clash due to personal reasons.

The likes of Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Iman Basafa and Yrondu Musavu-King are also doubtful for this clash.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh.

Attackers: Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil.

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Sandhu, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC.

Date & Time: December 8, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

HFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

FC Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Juanan, Asish Rai, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gurpreet Sandhu, Akash Mishra, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Roshan Naorem, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu.

Captain: Pratik Chowdhary. Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri.

Edited by Bhargav