Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 22, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the fourth game of matchday 3 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 22. This game will be the second of a doubleheader, with Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC going head-to-head in the first.

The defending champions have made a solid start to the season, winning and drawing once in their two matches. While their opener against Mumbai City FC was an entertaining 3-3 stalemate, they convincingly beat NorthEast United FC 3-0 in their next outing.

Joao Victor and Halicharan Narzary have been the standout players for the Nizams who will look to register back-to-back wins here.

While Bengaluru have the same number of points as Hyderabad FC, they have been less convincing, especially in the final third. Their win in the opener came through an 87th-minute Alan Costa header from a set-piece.

While they scored early against Chennaiyin FC, they couldn't get a foothold in the game as it ended in a draw. They'll look to sharpen up and get the best out of their talented forward lineup.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren DSilva.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, and Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, and Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, and Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Harmanpreeth Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Manoj Mohammad, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Silva, Danish Farooq, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: October 22, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

I'm backing Hyderabad FC to deliver a better performance than Bengaluru in this match, with a 7-4 ratio of players in my first suggestion, and a 6-5 in the second.

Manuel Marquez's side look really strong going forward and if they can tighten up at the back a bit, they should become strong contenders for the title once again. We all know Bengaluru FC have the quality, but Simon Grayson may have to find the right system to extract the best out of his players.

Naorem Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, and Bartholomew Ogbeche are the four players I've retained across both the suggestions as I feel they're must-haves. All four of them are also decent captaincy options. However, not owning Roy Krishna could be a risky thing to do and for those who want to play it safe, get Roy in your team. However, I'm content in rotating him with Sunil Chhetri as another suggestion.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmikant Kattimani, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Manoj Mohammad, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Mohamamd Yasir, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Joao Victor. Vice-Captain: Naorem Roshan Singh.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Odei Onaindia, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Bruno Silva Almeida, Roy Krishna, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.

