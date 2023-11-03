Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Early season strugglers Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC are set to lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Nizams have failed to replicate the lofty standards they set in the past two seasons. The reason behind that could be down to the departures of several key members of the squad.

While Hyderabad have invested significantly, nothing seems to be going in their direction at the moment, as they are currently bottom of the table with just one point to their name.

Head coach Thangboi Singto will be under immense pressure to deliver against their southern rivals and despite the poor results, he can take confidence from his side’s performance against Mumbai City FC last time out.

The Islanders were down to 10-man and took the lead in the second half. However, Hyderabad, who were certainly the better of the two teams, piled on the pressure and scored a stoppage-time equalizer to secure a crucial point.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are facing their own set of struggles as well. Early season woes suggest that head coach Simon Grayson is grappling with team balance issues. Compounded by on-field disciplinary problems, the Blues have only secured one victory in five games.

While their attack has shown signs of improvement, the Achilles’ heel lies in their defense, with untimely errors costing them dearly. In their last outing, they squandered a 2-0 lead against Odisha FC, leaving empty-handed.

Consequently, their upcoming match against Hyderabad FC is pivotal, as a victory could propel them into the top half of the table.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record

Hyderabad FC have had the upper hand in this fixture, winning four of their eight games. Bengaluru FC have won only once, while the game has ended in a draw on three ocassions. The Blues have yet to taste victory in Hyderabad, with their last triumph harking back to their first clash in early 2020.

Matches – 8

HFC wins – 4

BFC wins – 1

Draw – 3

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Sharma (1).

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (2).

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Stats and numbers from 2023/24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (16 – BFC), Gurmeet Singh (4 – HFC).

Most shots per 90 minutes: Joe Knowles (2.5 – HFC), Curtis Main (1.7 – BFC).

Most chances created: Naorem Roshan Singh (6 – BFC), Petteri Pennanen (6 – HFC).

Successful tackles per 90 minutes: Parag Shrivas (2.0 – BFC), Sahil Tavora (2.0 – HFC).