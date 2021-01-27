Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction, preview, team news and more

With no wins for more than a month now, Bengaluru FC head to the Tilak Maidan to take on playoff contenders, Hyderabad FC in a crunch ISL clash.

Bengaluru are currently ninth, but a win in this game would get them to within a point of Hyderabad, who are currently in fourth place.

Interim head coach Naushad Moosa has now taken charge of four games, none of which Bengaluru have won. They have drawn two and lost two of those games under Moosa, taking their winless run overall to seven games.

The Blues are up against Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday and it's THREE points at stake.



In their last match, Bengaluru drew 1-1 with Odisha FC. They conceded early in the game when Diego Mauricio opened the scoring for Odisha. However, Erik Paartalu equalised late in the match to rescue a point for the Blues.

Hyderabad are level on points with NorthEast United but are in fourth place thanks to a superior goal difference. Both Hyderabad and the Highlanders currently have 18 points from 13 games.

Manolo Marquez Roca's side comes into this clash after drawing 0-0 against Jamshedpur FC in a game that did not have many clearcut opportunities.

Hyderabad will look to put breathing space between themselves and Bengaluru with a win in this match. A loss for the Blues is likely to all but rule them out of playoff contention for this season.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

Hyderabad haven't yet beaten Bengaluru in three attempts. Last season, the two teams played out a draw in Hyderabad, while the Blues won 1-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 0-0 draw at the Fatorda.

Hyderabad FC form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Bengaluru FC form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

Manolo Marquez Roca revealed to the Hyderabad FC official website that Nikhil Poojary and Lluis Sastre will both be unavailable for this game, along with Souvik Chakrabarti.

Bengaluru FC

New signing Xisco Hernandez is still in quarantine, and will not be available for Bengaluru's next two games. The changes are likely to be made in the attacking positions though. There is a distinct possibility that Udanta Singh could go back to the bench, with Leon Augustine being given a start.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC predicted XIs

Hyderabad FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Mohammed Yasir, Roland Alberg, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary; Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana

Bengaluru FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Parag Shrivas; Leon Augustine, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva; Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction

Even though Hyderabad have drawn each of their last three games, they go into this one as the favorites. Bengaluru have been out of form for a while now. As a result, they are a fragile unit mentally, at the moment. We are predicting a win for Hyderabad in this game.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC