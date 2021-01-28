Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

Bengaluru FC will hope for a turn of fortunes when they take on Hyderabad FC in their next ISL encounter. The match between the two ISL playoffs hopefuls will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Head coach Manuel Marquez will hope that Hyderabad FC are able to maintain their unbeaten streak in the league. The Nizams have won two and drawn three of their last five matches to bounce back from their losing run.

Hyderabad FC managed to clinch a point against the league leaders Mumbai City FC with their disciplined and organized defense. The likes of Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, and Asish Rai have been impressive for Hyderabad in the backline.

With the lethal Spaniard Aridane Santana in their attack alongside Joel Chianese, the Nizams will be upbeat for a win over Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC Preview

From being one of the most in-form sides in the ISL, the Blues have gone on to become strugglers in the lower half of the table. In their last five matches, they have lost thrice and drawn twice.

Bengaluru FC are currently in the seventh spot on the ISL standings. The former champions have accumulated 14 points from 13 matches so far.

Head coach Naushad Moosa will hope for better conversion from his attacking unit and expressed the same views in his pre-match press conference as well.

Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth and Udanta Singh are the attacking trio in Bengaluru FC's frontline. They will have a tough task at hand when they face off against the disciplined Hyderabad FC defense.

NM: Conversion has been our main concern throughout the season. We're focusing on our finishing in practice, and it takes time to get scoring again. #HFCBFC #WeAreBFC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 27, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Hyderabad FC will aim to carry on their unbeaten streak in recent matches (Courtesy - ISL)

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC have clashed on three occasions since the former made their ISL debut last season. Two matches between the teams have ended in drawn results while Bengaluru won the third one.

The Nizams are yet to get a win over the Bengaluru FC side and will fancy their chances this time around. Bengaluru FC have struggled to get positive results of late and Hyderabad FC could capitalize on this opportunity.

Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco, and Joel Chianese will be the key players for the Nizams to overcome the Bengaluru defense. With the likely absence of Harmanjot Khabra in their backline, the Blues are likely to continue with Parag Shrivas and Rahul Bheke on the flanks.

Hyderabad FC have the advantage going into this clash but Bengaluru did well against Odisha FC in their recent match. They thus can't be counted out entirely.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2 - 1 Bengaluru FC