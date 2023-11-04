Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash 

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, two former Indian Super League (ISL) champions, are set to clash in an exciting matchup at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Nizams have had a tough start to the season, managing only one point from four games. They suffered three losses and are struggling, since the departure of Monolo Marquez and other key players.

The team's attacking prowess has also suffered, evident from their mere two goals scored in four matches. They come into this game following a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC last weekend, hoping to improve their performance.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC haven't fared much better, accumulating only four points from five games – one win, one draw, and three losses.

In their recent match against Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar, they squandered a two-goal lead, eventually losing 3-2. Head coach Simon Grayson is determined to secure all three points against Hyderabad FC and rectify their shaky start to the season.

Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around in this crucial encounter. Fans can expect an intense battle between these two ISL giants as they vie for victory on the field.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable 11

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sahil Tavora, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Petteri Pennanen, Joseph Knowles, Aaren D’Silva.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Jessel Carneiro, Rohit Kumar, Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Halicharan Narzary.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

Both teams have squared off against each other on eight occasions. Hyderabad FC hold a narrow advantage, having won four times compared to Bengaluru FC's solitary victory, with three matches ending in draws. Both sides find themselves in the lower half of the table, hungry for points to climb the ranks.

Expect a fiercely contested battle as they strive to break the deadlock. With history favoring Hyderabad, they might have the edge, but Bengaluru are determined to turn the tables and secure a vital win.

Prediction: Hyderabad 2 - 1 Bengaluru FC