Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch the 2023-24 ISL clash?

Languishing at the rock bottom of the points table, Hyderabad FC, nurturing the hopes of rectifying the trajectory of their ISL 2023-24 campaign, will welcome struggling Bengaluru FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday.

The Nizams have had a rough start to their season under new head coach Thangboi Singto, losing three straight matches. But they will be eager to focus on the positives from their 1-1 draw against 10-man Mumbai City FC.

Their only goal in the match came through an own goal from Tiri in the 96th minute. However, the gaffer wasn't ready to completely write off the efforts of his players so far.

“In terms of results, are we the happiest team? Probably not. But, we are happy with the effort and the way the boys are digging and pushing for the equaliser (against Mumbai City FC). That is commendable because, we have been speaking about transition, new players coming in," Singto underlined in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have been in the fix of their own. They are just three points ahead of Hyderabad and are currently ranked 10th in the standings. In their first five matches, Simon Grayson's men have stumbled to three losses, squeezed out a draw, and registered just a single victory so far.

Even in their previous encounter against Odisha FC, the Blues had a blistering start to the night, taking a two-goal lead early on in the first half, but eventually slumped to a 3-2 defeat.

Without an iota of doubt, there's ample potential in the Bengaluru squad, however, they'll need to quickly iron out the details and Grayson will be hoping the journey to recovery starts right away from Saturday.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8 pm IST onwards on Saturday, November 4.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming details

The match between the Nizams and the Blues can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.