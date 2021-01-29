Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Hyderabad FC managed a point right at the death, following their 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC in the 74th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Nizams were two goals down till the 86th minute, but late strikes from Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza produced an amazing comeback at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Bengaluru FC, who started on a measured note, received a major blow when Juanan had to be taken off as early as the fifth minute after sustaining a hamstring injury. However, just four minutes later, skipper Sunil Chhetri put the Blues ahead with a superb header after Cleiton Silva delivered a cracking free-kick.

Bengaluru continued to look impressive, with the likes of Cleiton and Suresh Singh Wangjam taking decent attempts at goal. Hyderabad FC also had a chance when Akash Mishra delivered an enticing cross, but there wasn't anyone at the end of it. Another refereeing mistake could have changed the complexion of an ISL game when the referee didn’t stop play for off-side, despite the linesman raising his flag. Luckily for Bengaluru FC, Aridane Santana directed his shot wide after going one-on-one with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The Nizams could have conceded more, but the experienced Odei Onaindia kept them in the game with some crucial interventions. After the cooling break, Bengaluru FC's Rahul Bheke was also forced to come up with an important interception after Fran Gonzalez gave the ball away to Halicharan Narzary. Hyderabad FC could have very well equalized in first-half injury-time as they broke on a counter-attack, with Akash Mishra delivering a ball into the middle. However, Narzary skewed his shot wide after making a run to the far post.

Hyderabad FC started the second-half positively, but Aridane was wasteful in front of goal. The Spaniard failed to keep his header on target from Hitesh Sharma's corner-kick from the right side. Then, in the 53rd minute, Aridane forced a decent save out of Gurpreet with a header once again. The Bengaluru FC custodian was kept busy as he came up with a block to restrict Aridane from taking a shot after Liston Colaco swung in a free-kick from the right flank.

Against the run of play, Bengaluru FC doubled their lead in the 61st minute, when Leon Augustine's shot beat Laxmikant Kattimani. A poor back-pass from Hitesh enabled Leon to race to the ball and score in a composed manner. In a desperate attempt to turn things around, Hyderabad FC manager Manuel Roca made as many as four substitutions in quick time.

Substitute Rohit Danu made an immediate impact as he played a lovely ball behind Bengaluru FC’s back-line for Aridane to tap-in and end his goal drought. Hyderabad FC equalized in injury-time when Bengaluru FC allowed Fran Sandaza to open his ISL account with a goal from point-blank range. A cross from the right flank was initially cleared, but the ball found Roland Alberg outside the box. Alberg scuffed his shot and the ball fell kindly for Sandaza, and with just the goalkeeper to beat, he made no mistake.

The two late goals meant Bengaluru FC's winless stretched to eight games, despite the Blues playing well on the night.

ISL 2020-21, HFC vs BFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

Aridane Santana epitomized Hyderabad FC's never say die spirit. Courtesy: ISL

Hyderabad FC skipper Aridane Santana was named the 'Hero of the Match' for his all-round performance. Aridane brought the Nizams back into the game with his first goal in four matches.

The 33-year-old missed a couple of half-chances earlier, but showed some great movements to get behind the Bengaluru FC backline and score the goal. He was also crucial for Hyderabad FC while defending set-pieces.