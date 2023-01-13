Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC drew Chennaiyin FC 1-1 in their 14th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Hyderabad on Thursday (12th January). It was Chennaiyin FC's 13th game of the season.

The defending champions Hyderabad FC had a good start to the season and were top of the table for a decent amount of time. The Nizams came into the game having placed second in the points table and won their previous game 3-1 against FC Goa.

The Marina Machans haven't had the best of starts to the season as they came into the came being placed seventh in the points table. They drew their previous game 2-2 against Jamshedpur FC.

The match started with both teams trying to control the midfield and create more chances. The game was evenly poised, with both sides creating some chances. Javier Siverio had a good chance in the 17th minute, but his header went straight to the keeper. Chennaiyin FC created some good chances but the likes of Vincy Barreto and Petar Sliskovic missed the chances that came their way.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The visitors started the second half as the better side as they kept creating better chances.

Chennaiyin FC finally took the lead in the 57th minute when Petar Sliskovic headed in an Aakash Sangwan corner.

Marina Machans took control of the game post taking the lead. The Nizams struggled to play their usual game.

Hyderabad FC were awarded a penalty in the 86th minute after Vafa bought down Siverio inside the box. Bartholomew Ogbeche made no mistake in converting from the spot.

Neither side managed to change the scoreboard in the last few minutes.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-1.

With this draw, both sides remained in exactly the same spot as they were before kickoff in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#3 Hyderabad FC have a rare dull game

The HFC defense was troubled by CFC's attackers (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC have almost always entertained viewers with scintillating football over the last two seasons. Manuel Marquez's side have played good football this season and managed to win ten games while drawing just one and losing two.

Today, though, they were poor. It is rare for the Nizams to have lesser possession compared to their opponents and today was such a rare day.

Thomas Brdaric's side managed to keep the ball better than Manuel Marquez's side.

Hyderabad FC were poor in creating chances today and a lack of midfield control was a major reason for such a lackluster display. The Nizams had just two shots on target during the entire course of the game and that is not a stat that is normal for Hyderabad FC.

They struggled defensively too and that was another aspect that led to them having poor performance today.

Manuel Marquez will hope his side can regain their form in the upcoming game if they want to keep challenging for the league shield.

#2 Chennaiyin FC showcases brilliant football

Sliskovic scored the first goal of the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC deserved a win today but a small blunder in the 85th minute made them gift Hyderabad FC a penalty which helped the Nizams score the equalizer. Chennaiyin FC overall were superb today.

They took the game to the hosts and didn't let them dominate the proceedings. Chennaiyin FC had the majority of the possession and they created the majority of chances.

Had Chennaiyin FC maintained their composure, they could have secured all three points today.

Brdaric will be disappointed with the way his side gave away a late penalty but will be pleased with the way they played.

Chennaiyin will need to continue playing this way if they want to move into the top six.

#1 Hyderabad FC need to work on their consistency

Despite scoring Ogbeche wasn't his usual self today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC are in the race to win the league shield this season. They are in that race with Mumbai City FC, who haven't lost this season and are currently top of the table. Mumbai City FC have a one-point lead at the top and also have a game in hand which could increase the gap to four at the top.

Hyderabad FC narrowly missed out on the league shield last season and it looks like they could miss out on the shield again if they aren't consistent enough.

The way Mumbai City FC have been playing, it has been difficult for other sides to match their pace. It will be in Hyderabad FC's hands to stay in the race for the league shield. They need to improve on their consistency though or else they could suffer in their upcoming games.

The buildup-play along with midfield control was poor for the Nizams and they will look to improve that aspect in their next game.

