Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in a quest to strengthen their position in the top four of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Hyderabad FC are currently fourth on the table after 14 games and are unbeaten in their last 5 matches.

However, their last four matches have ended in a draw, something Manolo Marquez will not be too pleased about.

The Nizams have scored the second-most goals this season (18), but have conceded many as well (16).

In their last match, Hyderabad FC came back from 2-0 down to level the score at full-time against Bengaluru FC.

They would look to bank on this momentum and get all three points against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC had a decent start to this season's ISL. Their campaign, however, was derailed midway after a string of injuries.

With captain Rafael Crivellaro being injured and Jakub Sylvestr failing to fire, the Marina Machans find themselves in a lot of trouble.

They are currently sixth on the table with 16 points from 14 matches. Csaba Laszlo will hope his side get all three points from the match.

Here are the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of this fixture.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

After Hyderabad FC's entry into the ISL last season, these two sides have met three times.

Chennaiyin FC have won two matches while Hyderabad have won once.

Earlier this month, the Nizams crushed Chennaiyin FC 4-1.

Hyderabad FC convincingly defeated Chennaiyin FC last time (Courtesy-ISL)

Results of past matches between between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Hyderabad FC - 4th January 2021

Hyderabad FC 1-3 Chennaiyin FC - 10th January 2020

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC - 25th November 2019

Top 3 goalscorers from the current ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana(7), Halicharan Narzary(4), Liston Colaco, Joao Victor and Joel Chianese(2)

Chennaiyin FC: Isma(4), Rahim Ali and Anirudh Thapa(2), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr and Rafael Crivellaro(1)

Clean sheets in the current ISL season

Chennaiyin FC's Eli Sabia heading the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

Hyderabad FC: 4

Chennaiyin FC: 5