Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | ISL 2021-22

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in match 5 of the eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Goa Medical College ground in Bambolim on Tuesday (IST 7.30 p.m. start). Both teams failed to qualify for the playoffs last season.

The Nizams have a fine crop of young Indian players who will be key to Manuel Marquez's playoff ambitions. Chennaiyin FC have roped in some talented foreigners in a bid to change their fortunes.

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

Both teams have two victories each in four meetings, with Hyderabad FC winning the last one 2-0.

Hyderabad FC form: D-D-W-D-D

Chennaiyin FC form: D-L-D-D-D

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez confirmed all players are available for selection.

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC will miss Rafael Crivellaro, who is down with a muscle strain. It means Anirudh Thapa will have a bigger role to play in the midfield. Germanpreet Singh is also out of action, injured since pre-season.

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast

The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL game will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu. The game will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted Line-ups

Hyderabad FC (4-4-2): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Pedro, Hitesh Sharma; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Edu Garcia; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Chennaiyin FC (4-1-4-1): Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das; Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoi Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mirlan Murzaev; Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC have two wins each against each other in the past. (Image: ISL)

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

While Hyderabad FC surprised many last season, Chennaiyin FC struggled to win games. Both teams appear evenly matched this season.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC

