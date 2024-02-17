Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

With the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season nearing the business end, bottom-placed Hyderabad FC are set to host East Bengal FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday, February 17. The narrative promises an exciting affair with both teams eyeing redemption and resurgence after a string of defeats in their respective fixtures.

Since their historic campaign in the Super Cup, the Torchbearers have been experiencing a slump in the league. Despite a dominant showing against Mohun Bagan SG in the Kolkata Derby, Carles Cuadrat's men had to settle for a 2-2 draw after conceding a late equalizer. Next were two consecutive defeats against NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC.

Plagued by injuries, suspensions, and untimely departures, East Bengal are now hovering in the 11th position with 12 points from 13 outings. Their playoff prospects suddenly look dim, with their previous victory coming on December 4 against NorthEast United FC by a 5-0 margin.

Meanwhile, the Nizams are in complete turmoil and are yet to win a single match in the league. Coach Thangboi Singto has been forced to field an all-Indian lineup match after match against full-strength opposition. Hence, the gaffer didn't shy away from lauding the efforts of his team in the pre-match press conference.

“We as a team are trying our best. Is it enough? No, but it’s a learning process every day with all the youngsters and the very new staff that we have at the moment. But, we are planning as much as with our abilities and we are trying to execute in the training sessions properly,” Singto said (via ISL).

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-head record in ISL

The Nizams, historically, have a superior record over the Kolkata Giants. Since the introduction of East Bengal to the league, their only victory over Hyderabad came earlier this season when Cleiton Silva scored a late winner.

Matches played: 7

Hyderabad FC wins: 4

East Bengal wins: 1

Draws: 2

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Top goalscorers this season

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Sharma (1 goal in 6 matches)

East Bengal FC: Cleiton Silva (6 goals in 12 matches)

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Brandon Fernandes (2), Sahal Abdul Samad (4).

Most clean sheets: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (5).

Most shots: Aaren D'Silva (14), Cleiton Silva (21).

Most interceptions: Joao Victor (18), Jose Antonio Pardo (11).