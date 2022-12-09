Hyderabad FC (HFC) will go up against East Bengal FC (EBFC) in the second game of Matchday 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 22/23 on Friday, December 9, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

After hitting a bit of a roadblock, Hyderabad FC got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena. They now return to take on East Bengal FC in front of their home fans, aiming to make up for their 1-0 home defeat to the Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile, East Bengal have shown some decent form in away games, winning their last two, including a recent 3-1 one over Jamshedpur FC. They're placed eighth in the points table with three wins in eight games and could move up a place with a positive result here.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

East Bengal FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Narendar Gehlot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jordan O’Doherty, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, and Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: December 9, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While their return to form and home advantage do make Hyderabad FC the favorites on paper, East Bengal do have the ability to stun their opponents. However, I have maintained my team with more Hyderabad FC players than from East Bengal.

Chinglensana Singh, Alexandre Lima, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Cleiton Silva are the players I feel are must-haves and am retaining on both teams. Cleiton, Halicharan Narzary, Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir, and Alexandre Lima are all solid captaincy options.

VP Suhair and Naorem Mahesh Singh are two high-value differential picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Alexandre Lima, Halicharan Narzary, VP Suhair, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Mohammad Yasir.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Alexandre Lima, Halicharan Narzary, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-Captain: Halicharan Narzary.

