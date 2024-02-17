Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: HFC vs EBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 17, 2023

Hyderabad FC (HFC) and East Bengal FC (EBFC) face off in the penultimate fixture of Matchday 15 of ISL 23/24 on Saturday, February 17, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The hosts Hyderabad FC are winless in 14 matches this season, and come into this one on the back of a 2-0 defeat to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC. Financial troubles have left them with a depleted squad with very little experience, and while they're certainly giving it their all in each game and avoiding heavy defeats, positive results have been hard to come by.

Their opponents East Bengal FC are placed 11th on the points table. While they do have three games in hand over the rest of the table, they need to start winning matches consistently to make the most of those games and advance up the table.

However, after their triumph in the Super Cup, they're in a bit of a rut in the ISL, losing their last two matches, with the most recent defeat being a 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC. At this stage in their campaign, Hyderabad FC are just the opponents they'd want to face to resurrect their form with a win.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Jeremy Zohminghlua, Sajad Hussain, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I, and Joseph Sailo.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Abhijith PA, Rashid M, and Vijay Marandi.

Forwards: Joseph Sunny, Amon Lepcha, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Makan Chote, Aaren D'Silva.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK, Vishnu P.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Sajad Parray, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rafeeh, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Makan Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga, and Joseph Sunny.

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Gursimrat Singh, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vishnu VP, Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Felicio Brown, and Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC

Date: February 17; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite the spirited performances the Hyderabad FC youngsters have put in in recent matches, East Bengal FC are the firm favorites to walk away with the three points in this encounter. Carlos Cuadrat's side are in desperate need of a win here, and with Cleiton Silva back leading the line, they'll back themselves to score two or three goals in this contest.

Both sides have some key players missing due to injury, and in terms of Dream11, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Jose Pardo are the key assets who'll miss this match. That makes the likes of Victor Vazquez and Felicio Brown great differential picks.

Given Hyderabad FC's problems in front of goal, backing the East Bengal defense can be a good strategy in this match. Cleiton Silva is the best captaincy option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmeet Singh, Mandar Dessai, Hijazi Maher, Mohammad Rakip, Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez, Joao Victor, Mark Zothanpuia, Makan Chote, Cleiton Silva, and Felicio Brown.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Felicio Brown.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mandar Dessai, Hijazi Maher, Mohammed Rafi, Ramhlunchhunga, Victor Vazquez, Joao Victor, Mark Zothanpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva, and Felicio Brown.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Mandar Dessai.