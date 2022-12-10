Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Player ratings for the Red and Gold Brigade | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC defeated East Bengal FC 2-0 in their 10th game of the ongoing ISL 2022-23 season on Friday, December 9. It was East Bengal FC's ninth game of the season.

Hyderabad FC came into the game having placed second in the points table and won their previous game 3-1 against Chennaiyin FC. A win today would have taken Hyderabad FC to the top of the table, while a win for East Bengal FC would have taken them to seventh in the points table.

The match started with the visitors having the best chance of the game early on but VP Suhair's shot was wide off-target in the early moments of the game.

Hyderabad FC tried hard to score an early goal, while East Bengal kept asking questions at the heart of Nizam's defence.

Mohammad Yasir scored the first goal of the game in the 38th minute as he finished off a long throw with a brilliant left-footed volley. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

The second half started with the Red and Gold Brigade trying hard to score an equalizer but failed to do so. The defending champions tried hard and finally found their insurance goal in the 85th minute when Javier Siverio scored from a tap-in to secure the victory for his side.

With a victory today, Hyderabad FC moved to the top of the table. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC

Kamaljit Singh (6.5): Kamljit made a good double save in the second half. There was not much he could do during the two goals his side conceded.

Ankit Mukherjee (6): Ankit was good at dealing with Halicharan down the flanks while he was on the pitch. He could have done better, helping his side in attack.

Ivan Gonzalez (6.5): Ivan did a good job dealing with Ogbeche. He made some good tackles and clearances today.

Lalchungnunga (6): Chungunga had an average game today and was found out of position a couple of times.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6.5): Jerry was good in defense but could have done better in helping his side in attack. He made some errors while defending.

Alex Lima (6): Lima had an average game. He tried hard to create chances but was often found asking for support.

Jordan O'Doherty (5.5): Jordan didn't have the best of games today. He failed to contribute to the final third of the pitch.

VP Suhair (5.5): VP Suhair was poor today. He had the first good chance of the game but failed to utilize it. He also had a good chance in the second half but failed to keep his header on target.

Naorem Mahesh Singh (6): Mahesh played some good balls into the box again today but his teammates failed to convert them. His overall performance was lower than his previous performances.

Haokip failed to score a goal today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Thongkhosiem Haokip (5.5): Haokip tried hard but failed to do anything meaningful today.

Cleiton Silva (6): Cleiton missed the chance of the game today. He was one-on-one with the keeper just before halftime but hit it straight at the keeper's body. The miss proved costly for East Bengal FC.

Substitutes

Charis Kyriakou (5): Kyriakou replaced O Doherty in the 72nd minute but failed to impact the game. He was often missing from the game.

Mobashir Rahman (5): Mobashir replaced Ankit in the 83rd minute and didn't impact the game much.

Passi was poor today for East Bengal FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Sumeet Passi (4.5): Passi replaced Suhair in the 72nd minute and was poor today. He was found out of position during the second goal the Nizams scored.

Eliandro Dos Santos (N/A): Eliandro replaced Cleiton in added time and couldn't do much.

Tuhin Das (N/A): Tuhin replaced Mahesh in the dying moments of the game and failed to impact the game.

