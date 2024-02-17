Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Seeking to end their three-game winless streak, East Bengal FC will face Hyderabad FC at the G. M. C. Balayogi Stadium on Saturday, February 17.

Following their Super Cup success, it seemed that East Bengal had momentum on their side. However, a draw against Mohun Bagan and defeats to NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC have left them in a difficult position.

These defeats have caused them to drop to 11th place in the standings, with 12 points to their name. Nevertheless, they are only five points behind sixth-placed NorthEast United, although have played one more game than Torchbearers.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, head coach Carles Cuardat expressed confidence in his team despite the recent results and injuries to several key players.

"We know that it’s the kind of game that we have to win to be in the top positions. So everybody is very focused knowing that we have two important players out. But at least we are ready to start with four foreigners. So it means that the team is going to be ready to try to fight for the three points," he said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC has struggled to find any sort of form this season and their woes continued as several players departed due to financial reasons. They remain the only team to not secure a win this season and are firmly placed at the bottom of the table with just four points.

Head coach Thangboi Singto revealed that it is a learning process with several young players in the squad and believes that his side will show improvement as the season progresses.

"We as a team are trying our best. Is it enough? No, but it’s a learning process every day with all the youngsters and the very new staff that we have at the moment. But, we are planning as much as with our abilities and we are trying to execute in the training sessions properly," he said.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, February 17 from 7:30 pm.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Sajad Parray, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makan Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Aaren D’Silva.

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Felicio Brown Forbes, Cleiton Silva.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC: Prediction

Despite their recent struggles, East Bengal are the clear favorite to win the game. Carles Cuadrat will want his side to show intent from the opening minute and create chances against a Hyderabad defense that has conceded the most goals in the league. The return of Cleiton Silva will undoubtedly bolster their cause as well.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have shown glimpses of promise under Singto and will aim to catch East Bengal on the break.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-2 East Bengal FC.