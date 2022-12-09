Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the ISL 2022-23 clash

Hyderabad FC will host East Bengal in a highly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, November 9.

The hosts bounced back with a 3-1 victory against Chennaiyin FC in their previous game, while East Bengal were comfortable winners against Jamshedpur FC last Sunday.

Both Hyderabad FC and East Bengal will be desperate for a victory

The Nizams were sitting at the top of the pile for a while until Mumbai City FC displaced them to the second spot with their explosive football that produced fruitful results. Manolo Marquez's side were unsuccessful in their pursuits against Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan before demonstrating their ruthlessness in front of goal against the Marina Machans.

Stephen Constantine, on the other hand, will be eyeing a playoffs spot. The shrewd English tactician has guided East Bengal to nine points from their opening eight games. The Red and Gold brigade are just three points away from sixth-placed FC Goa. They will be hoping to carry on their form on Friday.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal team news:

The visitors will be without the services of Sarthak Gouli, Amarjit Singh, and Souvik Chakraborty. Cypriot Charis Kyriakou has a small chance of breaking into the matchday squad after suffering an injury that kept him out against Jamshedpur FC. As for the hosts, Laxmikant Kattimani will not feature after suffering a long-term setback.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal predicted lineups:

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Narendar Gehlot, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Jordan O’Doherty, Alex Lima; Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Cleiton Silva

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal Telecast details:

The match will take place at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. And, Disney+ Hotstar will stream the game.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal prediction:

This might prove to be a tricky encounter given the unpredictability of Stephen Constantine's East Bengal. However, Hyderabad FC have the potence to bag all three points.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-0 East Bengal

