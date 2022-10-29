Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 29, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on FC Goa in the third match of Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League 22/23 on Saturday, October 29, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The defending champions come into this game after a 1-0 home win over Bengaluru FC. It was a cagey affair, but the Nizams kept themselves in the hunt, and with not long left to play, it was Ogbeche who found the decisive touch and scored the winner. They'll look to make it successive home victories with a win here.

FC Goa also recorded a win in their last match, beating Chennaiyin FC 2-0 away from home. They'll look to make it a hat-trick of wins and maintain their perfect start to the season.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren DSilva.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed FaresAlArnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander DCunha, Lesly Rebello, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Alvaro Vasque Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio.

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes (C), Iker Guarrotxena, and Noah Sadaoui.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

Date: October 29, 2022, 5:30 pm IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With both these sides yet to lose this season, it's hard to say who has the upper hand. There are plenty of match-winners on both sides, and plenty of players who've delivered on Dream11.

Aibanbha Dohling, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Bedia, Joao Victor, Iker Guarrotxena, and Bart Ogbeche are the six players to watch out for. All of them are proven performers, and in what promises to be a free-flowing contest with plenty of chances created, they should get many opportunities to score Dream11 points.

Halicharan Narzary and Noah Sadaoui are both midfielders with high points potential due to their high attacking threat. As for the captain's armband, there are many viable options to choose from. However, Ogbeche, Edu Bedia, and perhaps Joao Victor rank at the top of the list.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Joao Victor, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Javier Siverio, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arshdeep Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Edu Bedia, Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Joao Victor. Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena.

