Hyderabad FC clash with Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco today as both teams look to get three points in their third match this season.

Hyderabad FC have impressed one and all with their performances so far in ISL 2020-21 after the disastrous season they had last year. They are looking much better now with Aridane Santana leading the team under the guidance of Manolo Marquez Roca. Hyderabad FC won against Odisha and managed to pick a point against champions Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC lost the first game against Chennaiyin FC and blew the lead in the second as Odisha FC managed to draw after Diego Mauricio’s brace. After getting a penalty early in the game, Jamshedpur took the lead when Nerijus Valskis buried the ball at the back of the net. The second one came when Valskis kicked the ball with a lot of power, which was enough to find a small gap and put it past the keeper. Mauricio spoiled the party for them, but Jamshedpur FC showed a lot of promise, and are one to watch out for.

These are the 3 players who can be the ideal captain or the vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Jackichand Singh(L) (Image Courtesy-ISL)

Jackichand Singh was one of the key figures of the FC Goa side which found a lot of success in the league in the past few years. In the 2019-20 season, he scored 5 goals and had 3 assists, helping Coro with his crosses.

Even this season, he already has 1 assist to his name. He keeps whipping in crosses for the striker, and there are good chances that he might get at least an assist. That makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana (Image Courtesy-ISL)

Aridane Santana scored 9 goals last season for Odisha FC under coach Gambou, and that was enough for Hyderabad FC to sign the lethal finisher. Wearing the captain’s armband, Santana will have a big role to play for Hyderabad FC.

He has one goal to his name this season, and with the Hyderabad FC squad looking sharp, one can expect a flurry of goals from the towering striker. That is why you should consider choosing Santana as the captain of your team.

#1 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis (Image Courtesy-ISL)

Nerijus Valskis was our top pick for the Dream11 team captain in the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match and he didn’t disappoint. He scored 2 goals, courtesy of one penalty and one stunning strike, taking his goal tally to 3.

But what we have seen till now is just a glimpse of his immense talent. We can expect the Lithuanian to continue his hunt for goals and Hyderabad FC will have to be wary of this threat. If his goals have told us something, it is that he should be the top pick for your Dream11 team's captaincy once again this week.