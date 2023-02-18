Hyderabad FC are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 18.

The Nizams have already qualified for the playoffs and secured the second spot as well. But Manolo Marquez will hope that his side can find momentum before playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals.

The Spanish tactician has chopped and changed his starting lineup, as several of his players have struggled to find their form in recent weeks. Bartholomew Ogbeche was the latest to be dropped, but the Nigerian showed his ability when he scored the winner in the 85th minute to seal all three points against ATK Mohun Bagan.

As a result, the remaining two games are certainly important and Marquez will hope that his side can finish the league stages on a high note. Meanwhile, their opponents Jamshedpur FC have shown some promising signs in the past month under Aidy Boothroyd.

The Red Miners’ defense in particular has stood out as they have only conceded three goals in their last five games. At the other end of the pitch, Rafael Crivellaro has also added an extra dimension to the side, but the Brazilian limped off against the Mariners during their last game.

They ultimately missed their talisman but held on to a draw. Despite not having anything to play for, Jamshedpur FC will be looking to leapfrog East Bengal to ninth position in the table.

Both teams have been solid at the back, so it will be an interesting battle between the two managers who will want to sort out their attack.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head to Head

In seven outings between the sides, Jamshedpur FC have won twice, while Hyderabad FC have emerged victorious just once. The tie has ended in a draw four times, including three games ending with a scoreline of 1-1.

Last time out, the Nizams overcame the Men of Steel courtesy of a goal by Mohammad Yasir.

Matches played: 7

HFC wins: 1

JFC wins: 2

Draws: 4

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers this season

HFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (8), Javier Siverio (5).

JFC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (4), Ritwik Das (4).

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Most clean sheets this season

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (4 cleansheets in 6 games).

JFC: Rehenesh TP (3 cleansheets in 11 games)

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Gurmeet Singh (30 - HFC), Rehenesh TP (27 – JFC).

Most chances created: Daniel Chima Chukwu (30 – JFC), Mohammad Yasir (29 - HFC).

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (25 - HFC), Boris Singh (24 – JFC).

Most shots: Bartholomew Ogbeche (52 - HFC), Daniel Chima Chukwu (38 - JFC).

