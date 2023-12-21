Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 59

In pursuit of their first victory in the ISL 2023-24 season, Hyderabad FC are all set to host Jamshedpur FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Currently placed at the bottom of the table with a mere four points, Hyderabad FC are struggling with challenges in both offensive and defensive departments.

Despite dominating possession statistics in several matches, the Nizams have struggled to find the back of the net and it’s partly down to their poor decision-making in the attacking third.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, addressing the media ahead of the upcoming match, expressed confidence in his team’s efforts, even as results have yet to reflect their work.

"I had been stressing on the sort of satisfaction in terms of performance, of the way we play. We have been trying to find out ways and means, how to convert the chances we create, and it doesn’t really happen. Speaking of the boys, speaking of the team and staff, our efforts are there every day—during training, and, of course, in the matches," he said.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have faced struggles in recent weeks, and Punjab FC’s recent victory over Chennaiyin FC took them to the 11th position in the table, just ahead of Hyderabad FC.

The Red Miners have been without a win in seven games and have mirrored Hyderabad’s difficulties in the attacking third. Besides their offensive struggles, they have also been guilty of conceding goals at pivotal moments, impacting their overall performance.

Head coach Scott Cooper emphasized the importance of the upcoming match, viewing it as a must-win for both teams in a bid to turn around their season.

"I see this as a game that both teams need to win. Both teams are under pressure to deliver points,” Cooper stated at the pre-match press conference. It is a must-win game for fans, the club, and everyone alike. However, it will be a tough game."

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 9

HFC wins: 1

JFC wins: 4

Draws: 4

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers this season

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Sharma, Jonathan Moya, Mohammad Yasir, Petteri Pennanen (1)

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (2)

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurmeet Singh (20), Rehenesh TP (24)

Most chances created: Petteri Pennanen (17), Rei Tachikawa (14)

Most shots per 90: Aaren D'Silva (3.4), Daniel Chima Chukwu (3.6)

Most clearences: Nim Dorjee (37), Elsinho (43)