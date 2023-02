Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 18, 2023

Hyderabad FC (HFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) go head-to-head in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader in Matchweek 21 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

With Hyderabad FC's second-place finish sealed, they can afford to rest some of their key players in this game. They enter this fixture after a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC will want to finish as high up the points table as possible, and a win here will take them to ninth place ahead of East Bengal. They last featured in a 0-0 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, Rafael Crivellaro

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Manoj Mohammad, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera, Abdul Rabeeh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, and Rohit Danu.

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: February 18, 2023; 5.30 pm IST

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

If a full-strength Hyderabad FC take the field, they will be favorites to win the game. But with the team set to rest some key players, we could have an even game on our hands. Daniel Chima Chukwu, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Javier Siverio, and Joel Chianese are must-haves for this match.

Javier Siverio is someone who has stepped up and scored some crucial goals for the Nizams and he'd be an ideal captaincy pick alongside Borja Herrera and Ritwik Das.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Yadav, Chinglensana Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Borja Herrera.

Captain: Borja Herrera. Vice-Captain: Ritwik Das.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Harry Sawyer.

Captain: Javier Siverio. Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

