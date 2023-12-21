Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, team news, probable lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

In a bottom-of-the-table clash, Hyderabad FC, who are still eyeing their victory in ISL 2023-24, will welcome struggling Jamshedpur FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday, December 21. Both teams have rich history in the competition; however, they have been struggling currently.

The Red Miners have accumulated six points from 10 matches with a single victory, three draws, and six defeats. In their most recent fixture, JFC suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bengaluru FC despite sharing almost equal possession.

Addressing the situation, head coach Steve Cooper stressed in a pre-match press conference:

“What's missing is probably some players with a real desire to win this. It's not a question of tactics, because we're in this every game. It comes down to the nitty-gritty of how much you want to win and whether you are willing to do it right. And so, part of football teams and successful ones I've been on, it's not always been (having) the most blessed players, but they have a real desire and a drive to win."

"And I'm searching for those players in our football club," Cooper added. "We've got some, but we don't have enough. And with the January transfer window looming, some players should be very concerned."

Meanwhile, the Nizams have had their own struggles under new gaffer Thangboi Singto, failing to register a single victory yet. HFC have registered four draws from 10 matches. Despite having potent attacking options, finding the back of the net has been a real struggle for Hyderabad. If they're to revive their season, Thangboi Singto's men will need to start scoring soon.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

Timings: 8:00 pm IST, Thursday, December 21.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

HFC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Joseph Knowles, Petteri Pennanen, Mohd Yasir, Jonathan Moya.

JFC: Rehenesh T.P. (GK), Laldinpuia, Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Imran Khan,Jeremy Manzorro, Jitendra Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Len Doungel, Alen Stevanovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL 2023-24 clash between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network. Live streaming of the game will be available on the JioCinema app.