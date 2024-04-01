Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Seeking to capitalize on Mohun Bagan SG’s defeat, Mumbai City FC will look to go five points clear at the top when they face Hyderabad FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium on Monday, April 1.

The clash between the top against the bottom is expected to be one-sided, but Hyderabad FC’s young squad has shown significant improvements in recent weeks. Despite facing misfortune in numerous matches since the beginning of the year, they clinched their first victory of the season against Chennaiyin FC in their latest match.

This marked a historic moment in the ISL, with Hyderabad FC becoming the first team to secure a win by fielding an all-Indian lineup. Head coach Thangboi Singto deserves considerable praise for his adept management of the team and will want his team to continue to be aggressive, play on the front foot, and end the season on a positive note.

Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath joined the pre-match press conference, where he expressed that the two-week break has helped the team reflect on their performances, but he certainly expects a tough challenge against the league leaders.

“We have prepared well for this game and know the kind of challenges that Mumbai City will throw our way. It is not going to be an easy task, but I believe that our attackers can pierce through if we maintain our shape and consistency. I feel that we have prepared well for this encounter," Chembakath said.

In the meantime, Petr Kratky’s Mumbai City FC have gradually but consistently upped their performance levels in recent weeks. Following their surprising 3-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC in early February, the Islanders have been on a seven-game unbeaten streak, emerging victorious in six of those matches.

Although they settled for a draw against Jamshedpur FC, they were granted three points during the international break due to Jamshedpur fielding an additional foreign player after Daniel Chima Chukwu’s dismissal. This outcome effectively positioned them two points ahead of Mohun Bagan SG, presenting them with the opportunity to extend their lead at the summit.

Despite being viewed as favorites, Kratky does not underestimate Hyderabad FC, acknowledging that this game will pose a challenge.

"We know how the battle can help us. We have to be ready. For me, it’s one of the more difficult games now, after the restart. We have every tool to take it the way we want to take it, but again we have to be ready. We can’t underestimate anyone, anyone in this league can beat anyone, and anyone can win games against anyone,” he said in the pre-match presser.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 9

HFC wins: 2

MCFC wins: 2

Draws: 5

Result in the reverse fixture: Mumbai City FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers in the 2023-24 ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Joao Victor, Makan Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Sajad Parray (1)

Mumbai City FC: Vikram Pratap Singh (7)

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (17), Phurba Lachenpa (28)

Most assists: Mark Zothanpuia (1), Lallianzuala Chhangte (5)

Most shots per 90: Makan Chote (2.7), Vikram Pratap Singh (2.8)

Most clearances: Mohamed Rafi (60), Tiri (65)