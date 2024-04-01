Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: HFC vs MCFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - April 1, 2024

Defending premiers Mumbai City FC are set to clash with Hyderabad FC in an eagerly anticipated ISL 2023-24 encounter at the Gachibowli Football Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 1.

With an impressive tally of 41 points, Mumbai City FC currently sit atop the ISL standings, positioning themselves as formidable contenders to retain the coveted ISL Shield.

Their recent string of victories, including all four away games, underscore the depth and quality of their squad. Fueled by a roster boasting exceptional talent, Mumbai City FC are poised to pursue nothing short of a dominant performance.

Conversely, Hyderabad FC find themselves grappling at the bottom of the table, with just eight points to their name. Despite their struggles, a recent triumph against Chennaiyin FC, achieved with an all-Indian lineup, has injected a sense of optimism into their campaign. However, facing Mumbai City FC presents a formidable challenge for the Nizams.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24

Date & Time: April 1, 2024, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Football Stadium

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Lallianzuala Chhangte

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni

Defenders: Sajad Hussain, Tamang, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammad Rafi.

Midfielders: Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo

Forwards: Makan Chothe

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Probable 11

Hyderabad: Laxmikant Kattimani; Hussain Parray Sajad, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Abhijit Pa, Abdul Rabeeh, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Makan Winkle Chote.

Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Akash Mishra,Iker Guarrotxena, Alberto Noguera, Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestion

# Fantasy Suggestion 1: Lakshmikant Kattimani (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Iker Guarrotxena, Alberto Noguera, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Makan Winkle Chote, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Captain: Chhangte | Vice-Captain: Alberto Noguera

# Fantasy Suggestion 2:

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Hussain Parray Sajad, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Alex Saji , Jeremy Zohminghlua , Jayesh Rane, Alberto Noguera, Makan Winkle Chote, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Captain: Vikram Pratap Singh | Vice-captain: MW Chote