Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC will face NorthEast United FC in Match No. 28 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Margao.

Hyderabad FC have not been a consistent team in the campaign thus far. So far this season, they've had a mixed bag of results against the clubs they've faced. The Nizams have only managed to score seven points in four outings.

Meanwhile, Indian coach Khalid Jamil has had his fair share of disappointments with NorthEast United FC this season.

Despite a good start against Odisha FC in their previous outing, the Highlanders were unable to deal with the Juggernauts' versatility and were defeated.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

NorthEast United FC have faced Hyderabad FC four times in Hero ISL's history. The Nizams had won three times in a row, leaving no room for the Highlanders, while their most recent clash resulted in a stalemate.

They last met in February 2021 when both sides shared spoils in a 0-0 tie.

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (10), Fran Sandaza (4), Halicharan Nazary (4), Joel Chianese (3)

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado (7), Deshorn Brown (5)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani ( 6 clean sheets in 14 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match)

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (3 clean sheets in 15 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC) - 26, Sankar Roy (Hyderabad FC) - 3, Subhasish Roy (NorthEast United FC) - 26, Gurmeet (NorthEast United FC) - 16

Most passes: Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 827, Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 816, Federico Gallego (NorthEast United FC) - 637

Most interceptions: Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC) - 50, Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) -55

Most tackles: Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC)- 110, Akashh Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 80.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar