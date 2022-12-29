Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the 2022-23 ISL fixture 

Hyderabad FC will have a chance to displace Mumbai City FC from the top spot when they take on the inspired NorthEast United at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 29.

Stakes are high for this clash as the Nizams go on the hunt for their debut ISL Shield trophy, while the Highlanders eye yet another win after breaking their 10-game hoodoo against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday.

Although the hosts have lost back-to-back games against ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters, Manolo Marquez's men have managed to bounce back with three straight wins on the trot. They will look to extend their winning run and occupy the top spot, which has recently been occupied by Mumbai City FC.

Forward Bartholomew Ogbeche, who had a sub-par start to the 2022-23 ISL campaign, bagged a couple of goals against Bengaluru FC in their previous fixture. Forwards Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir are also amongst the goals.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, bagged their first victory of the season against ATK Mohun Bagan over the weekend. The Highlanders sealed the win through a second-half Wilmar Jordan header.

It was a much-deserved victory following back-to-back losses under new manager Vincenzo Alberto Annese. The Italian has spearheaded the side by bolstering the player's confidence despite the fact that most of the squad were dispirited by the results.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United Team news:

The participations of Joao Victor and Chinglensana Singh are doubtful after the duo missed their previous trip to Bengaluru. NorthEast United, on the other hand, will have an injury-free squad.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United predicted lineup

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera; Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, and Javier Siverio.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu; Joe Zoherliana, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh; Romain Philippoteaux, Pragyan Gogoi, Jon Gaztanaga; Rochharzela, Wilmar Jordan Gil, and Emil Benny.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC telecast details

The game between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United will be available on the Star Sports channel from 7:30 pm on Thursday, December 29. Live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction

The men in white might find it hard against Hyderabad FC similar to the reverse fixture, but their fans will get an unrelenting effort on Thursday. The hosts are likely to extend their winning run.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 3-0 NorthEast United

