Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC are set to welcome resurging NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Gachibowli Stadium, with aspirations of registering their maiden victory of the campaign.

The hosts are practically out of the playoff equations with just four points from their 16 outings. As has been documented previously, the Nizams have been facing a financial crunch and the majority of their key players have parted ways mid-season due to non-payment of salaries.

While their young Indian contingent has looked resilient in phases, the team has failed to find the back of the net in each of their previous six home matches.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders are just two points behind the knockout spots and still have two games in hand compared to Bengaluru FC, who have 21 points in 18 matches. Fresh off a victory against title contenders FC Goa, the Juan Pedro Benali-led outfit will rely on the firepower of Tomi Juric and Nestor Albiach to set off on a winning run.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match details for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

Date and Time: March 4, 7:30 pm IST.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable lineups

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sajad Parray, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makhan Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga, Joseph Sunny.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK); Dinesh Singh, Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Buanthanglun Samte; Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Ali Bemammer; Redeem Tlang, Nestor Albiach, Jithin MS; Tomi Juric.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Monday, March 4 at 7:30 PM.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

While Hyderabad FC have often flaunted their fighting spirit, be it against Bengaluru FC or East Bengal FC, the Nizams have lethal attackers at their disposal and are expected to have an edge over the Nizams.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-3 NorthEast United FC