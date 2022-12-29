Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

NorthEast United FC, in hopes of building on their first victory of the ISL 2022-23 season, will travel to Telangana to lock horns against Hyderabad FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, December 29.

The Highlanders scripted a spirited performance in their last outing against ATK Mohun Bagan to win 1-0.

Wilmar Jordan's lone goal was enough to halt NorthEast United's 10-game losing streak. Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side will now be hoping to continue their winning form.

But the reigning champions will be far more than mere pushovers. With an opportunity to jump above league-leaders Mumbai City FC, the Nizams will be in full flow.

Meanwhile, in their last game, HFC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bengaluru FC with Bartholomew Ogbeche ending his goal drought with a brace. If the Nigerian talisman can continue his goal-scoring form, the NEUFC defenders will have ample headaches.

Earlier this season, the Nizams secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over NEUFC. Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, and Borja Herrera got on the scoresheet for Hyderabad. Including the reverse fixture, both sides have met seven times in the ISL previously. While HFC have emerged victorious on five occasions, NorthEast have a solitary win.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 62.

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast details

The 59th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 29.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Nizams and the Highlanders can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

