Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 28th, 2021

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in the 43rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, December 28 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC have had a decent run so far in ISL 2021-22 and are fourth on the points table. They have grabbed three wins and as many draws while losing just once this season. After a defeat in their opening game, the Nizams are unbeaten in their last six matches. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal, courtesy of a goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, started their campaign on a high note with three wins in first four games. But they haven't been able to keep that momentum going as they are winless in their last three outings. In their most recent match, Odisha drew against FC Goa thanks to the equaliser from Jonathas in the 53rd minute.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh, Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva.

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Vinit Rai, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

Date and Time: Tuesday, 28th December, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

Catch the latest ISL live score here on Sportskeeda!

HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Victor Mongil, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vinit Rai, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Javier Hernandez

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche Vice-captain: Javier Hernandez

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Hector Ramirez, Juanan, Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian, Aridai Cabrera

Captain: Jonathas Cristian Vice-captain: Aridai Cabrera

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee