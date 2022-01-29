ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Who will win today's ISL Kolkata Derby?

Arch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will face off in the ISL 2021-22 in Fatorda on Saturday (IST 7.30 p.m. onwards).
The Mariners played Odisha FC on January 23 following a long break forced by Covid-19 outbreak in the camp. Juan Ferrando's side looked rusty on the night and had to be content with a draw.
Meanwhile, bottom-placed SC East Bengal's last outing on January 24 turned out to be a disaster, losing 4-0 to Hyderabad FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal
Head-to-Head
SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan have faced each other on three occasions in the ISL, with the Mariners winning all three times.
Matches played between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan: 3
ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 3
SC East Bengal wins: 0
Draws: 0
ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Team News
ATK Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan have no injury concerns ahead of this match. The Mariners have brought veteran goalkeeper Subrata Pal onboard as their most recent recruit.
SC East Bengal
Mario Rivera will have a full squad to pick from. New recruits Fran Sota and Rahul Paswan will most likely feature for the Red and Gold Brigade.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal
Live Telecast and Streams
TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Prediction
Kolkata derbies are tough to predict. A side could be in poor form and still turn things around on derby day.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 SC East Bengal