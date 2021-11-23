"I am very happy about the mentality of the team" - Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli ahead of their ISL 2021-22 match against Odisha FC

After bagging three points in their season-opener against NorthEast United FC under harsh weather conditions, Bengaluru FC seemed confident about the team's mentality as they look to go into their second game against Odisha FC.

The Bengaluru FC gaffer spoke to the press ahead of the game, where he admitted he was impressed with the mentality of the team.

"I am very happy about the mentality of the team because we came back after the opponents score a goal," he said.

Bengaluru FC gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli believes his side were a better team in the second half compared to the first as the players took to performing the roles assigned accordingly.

"I think, first we got 3 points," he said. "That was very important. We scored 4 goals, that's also a very good part. I think in the second half we played a very good game. Especially the positioning and high pressing. We did not lose the ball like we did in the first half, in the middle third, which means it was more comfortable for the defense.

"When we are building up the game, we are usually wider and you lose the ball as easily as we did in the first half, it becomes for the whole team to defend," he added. "We deserved to win this game after how we presented ourselves in the second half."

Bengaluru FC boss delighted with Sunil and Udanta after first match

After showing glimpses of his abilities in the first game, winger Udanta Singh earned praise from the Bengaluru FC gaffer. However, Pezzaiuoli also underlined his need to improve on his work rate.

"Udanta make a good game after not an easy preparation because he came from the national team where he didn't play as much as Sunil," he said. "But I think he made a nice pass though for the goal for Cleiton. He showed his quality.

But in the end, he has more space to go, more in position, more movement without ball and asking for the ball and not only waiting to get the ball in midfield," he added. "He has quality of speed, that's why he needs to ask more without having having the ball and also coming in better positions to score goals."

The Bengaluru FC head coach also heaped praise on star forward Sunil Chhetri despite also believing he could do better for the side in future games.

"Sometimes Sunil came too inside," he said. "But for wingers, it is very important to have balls from the midfield and he didn't get so much balls from central midfield. That's why we need to improve to get him in a better position.

But also himself, he needs to bring into better position, when he is on the right side, to be more in the box and more second striker," he added. "That is his quality. He has the quality to score goals like he did for the a few weeks ago for the Indian National Team."

The Bengaluru FC coach, speaking about their next game against Odisha FC, stated that it is difficult to focus on an opponent who they know nothing about. It is important, according to Marco, that the team focus on themselves and take the good aspects from the NorthEast United game and improve.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee