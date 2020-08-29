I hope India will be able to play in the FIFA World Cup as soon as possible: Arjuna awardee Sandesh Jhingan

Indian national team footballer Sandesh Jhingan received the Arjuna Award in an online interactive session with President Ramnath Kovind in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The 27-year-old expressed gratitude for the people who supported him throughout his playing journey.

Speaking to AIFF Media, Sandesh Jhingan said:

"I am very happy, it is a massive moment for my family and me. Sometimes, there is that moment when you are short of words and this is that moment for me. Today, I am receiving this award on behalf of my parents and my brothers. Without their support, I would not be here. A big thank you to all the coaches, assistant coaches, fellow players and the friends with whom I played on the streets. I would like to thank all my teammates and medical staff for the support, who were all part of my journey. I am receiving this award on behalf of them. I would probably be not here, if not for them. Massive thanks to them again."

🗣️ "I have received the award on behalf of everyone who has helped me reach here. It's a great motivation to keep working hard to achieve our dreams." 🙌@SandeshJhingan shares his thoughts after receiving the Arjuna Award 👏🏹 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/50njuxDkdh — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 29, 2020

Sandesh Jhingan also lauded the government's approach to developing sports in India, adding that the nation is doing really well in sports at the moment.

"Congratulations to all the other awardees as well. I am so glad that our Nation is doing really well in sports now and I hope we all achieve our dreams. The Honourable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr Kiren Rijiju and Honourable President of India, Mr Ramnath Kovind, said that the focus is to be within the top 10 nations in the Olympics and we are indeed on the right track for that. We are growing as a sporting nation."

From last-ditch tackles 👊🏻 to finding the net, @SandeshJhingan has been a colossal figure in the heart of the #BlueTigers defence 🐯💥



Let's have a look at some of the best moments from his 3️⃣6️⃣ international appearances so far!#BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball⚽ pic.twitter.com/JY8F1srzjg — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 29, 2020

Sandesh Jhingan then said that the ultimate aim is for India to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. According to him, people in India are gradually taking an interest in Indian football, which is a thankful shift in the career paradigm of Indian youngsters.

Sandesh Jhingan concluded:

"Even for football as well, It is great that for two consecutive years, footballers received the Arjuna Award. Gurpreet was also from Chandigarh like me, hence it is a massive moment for Chandigarh as well. It is a great achievement for football in India. The government is focussing on the sport, thus the parents and kids are taking interest in the sport now. I am very happy. It is still a long way ahead, we have to keep working hard. This is a great motivation and hopefully we will be able to play the World Cup, as soon as possible."