I-League 2019-20: Kolkata derby postponed due to CAA protests

Mohak Arora 18 Dec 2019, 21:27 IST

Kolkata derby: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

What's the story?

The I-League match between Kolkata footballing giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal has been postponed due to security concerns, amidst the CAA protests happening in the state.

In case you didn't know

Historically, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal has attracted the most number of fans in the country for a football match. In some matches, the attendance has crossed 1,00,000 and tickets are sold-out every time the two sides face each other in the Kolkata derby.

The heart of the matter

Amidst the nation-wide protests, there were safety concerns ahead of the match between the two famous clubs. Mohun Bagan officials then contacted the local police and were advised to limit the number of tickets for the match.

This is one match that ranks above all others in terms of popularity, with most fans looking forward to it all year long, giving both the clubs a good opportunity to earn much-needed revenue via ticket sales. Thus, the Mariners wrote to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) requesting to postpone the match, and the nation-wide footballing body has allowed it to be rescheduled so that more fans are able to watch it from the stands.

The club posted about the same on their Facebook page, thanking the Bidhannagar Commissionerate and AIFF for allowing them to reschedule the match.

What's next?

As the tickets for the match were made available online yesterday, many fans have already bought the tickets. For the fans who wish to attend the match on a later date, they will be allowed to do so with the same ticket. Those who wish to get a refund on the ticket will have have to go through a process that will soon be conveyed to the fans through the club's social media handles.